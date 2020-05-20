Olympic kayaker Aimee Fisher is bidding for her third Forsyth Barr Hawke's Bay Sportsperson of the Year title in five years.

Fisher is a finalist alongside All Black Brad Weber, national ski slalom and giant slalom champion Piera Hudson and 275-cap Black Stick Shea McAleese in the Hawke's Bay Today Senior Sportsperson of the Year category.

Five judges from across the sporting and sports media fields, have narrowed 97 nominations down to 51 finalists across 14 categories.

The winners of the Disabled, Master, Junior and Senior Sportsperson and Junior and Senior Team of the Year all go forward as finalists for the supreme award, the Forsyth Barr Hawke's Bay Sportsperson of the Year.

Sport Hawke's Bay general manager commercial Ryan Hambleton said this year's awards were very different to previous years as they would be held online, but the sport sector has really got in behind the awards and a larger viewing audience is anticipated.

"We've once again got some outstanding finalists.

"Everything has changed for us this year with the judging and awards function all being online. The sector has faced some hurdles over the past couple of months but that didn't stop some outstanding nominations, and we have 20 sports represented spread across 51 finalists.

"This year looks to be another great opportunity to celebrate all that is great about sport.

"We also say thanks to the sponsors who have continued to support the sport sector and the awards through this difficult time. Without their support events such as this simply wouldn't happen."

Rugby union, hockey and netball have the highest nominations for the 2020 event following a great year across junior and senior programmes within each organisation.

The hotly contested Junior Sportsperson of the Year sees two exciting Black Sticks players, Kaitlin Cotter and Olivia Shannon, compete against champion athlete Georgia Hulls and Charlotte Lancaster, a pivotal member of the New Zealand Under 17 Football team. The four young female sports stars show the strength of youth sport across Hawke's Bay.

Four volunteers will be recognised for their lifetime contribution to sport with a combined 110 years of service to Hawke's Bay sport from Alan Blewett (hockey), Alani Samia (volleyball), David Black (cricket) and Graeme Ward (surf lifesaving).

The Hall of Fame and Sportsperson of the Decade for 2010 – 2019 will be announced at a later date, set to be announced.

For the first time in the history of the awards, the event will be held online via the Sport Hawke's Bay Facebook and YouTube pages due to the restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. For a link visit www.hbsportsawards.co.nz