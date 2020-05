Move aside international goalkeeping stars Catsper Schmeichel and Iker Catsillas - there's a new cat on the scene.

Twitter user Chris Dixon posted a video on his goalkeeping cat which has proven to be one of the sporting highlights of the lockdown.

The video of the cat making remarkable saves as Dixon fires shots on goal, has attracted more than 10 million views on Twitter.

Expect to see the feline in a starting role for Catletico Madrid when the season kicks off again

