Emirates Team New Zealand were back on the water yesterday, spotted in the Upper Waitematā Harbour by Herald photographer Michael Craig. Despite the lack of wind, the crew put Te Kāhu through the gears, foiling with ease.

There appeared to be a few problems with the starboard foil at first, with one crew member spotted hanging off the end of the arm, before they got the boat moving.

Te Kāhu was later filmed foiling in the main harbour around Bean Rock, where she sailed for some time surrounded by support boats: everything seemed to be going smoothly by then.

The team are using the smaller of their two boats while they wait for Te Aihe to return from Italy, where they were due to race America's Cup challengers in the first of three pre-cup World Series regattas.

The first two World Series events have been called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent global lockdowns. The America's Cup is scheduled to start in March 2021.