Former WWE star Shad Gaspard is missing off the coast of Los Angeles after going for a swim with his son in the weekend.

Gaspard, formally of the tagteam group Cryme Tyme, was reportedly caught in a riptide with his son, according to reports.

Lifeguards managed to rescue and resuscitate his son, however when they returned for Gaspard he couldn't be found.

His wife Siliana Gaspard posted a message on Instagram saying he was missing.

Four years ago, Gaspard made headlines after disarming a gun wielding robber at a Florida service station.

He was part of World Wrestling Entertainment for more than six years, across two stints with the company. The 130kg monster wrestled in development territories as The Neighbourhoodie, and a tag-team known as The Gang Stars, before forming the team Cryme Tyme, alongside wrestler JTG.