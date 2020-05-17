Live golf returned to television today with pros Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff squaring off in a Covid-19 charity event in Florida.

Due to the pandemic and strict guidelines, there were no caddies with the players carrying their own bags for the TaylorMade Driving Relief event while a rules official was the only person to handle the flagstick.

The event is the first live action golf on TV since the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12 and many golf fans were happy to see the sport return.

That was until host broadcaster NBC interviewed US President Donald Trump during the round, who has been widely panned for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis. More than 89,000 deaths have been confirmed across the US.

"This is the beginning of live events. We want to get sports back. We miss sports. We need sports in terms of the psyche of our country. That's what we're doing. We're getting it back," Trump said in an interview with host Mike Tirico.

But seemed many had already tuned out.

Really didn’t need a trump interview while I’m watching golf. Horrible look here from Taylormade and anyone else involved with this #DrivingRelief — Daniel Cohen (@rookiehasher) May 17, 2020

Brutal job by @NBCGolf for bringing on Trump. We wanted sports not politics. Turning off. #DrivingRelief — Blake Pierre (@BlakePierre6) May 17, 2020

NBC: “Here is some golf to help distract you from the world and politics”



Also NBC: “Here is President Trump to talk about politics during golf”#DrivingRelief — Pat Brennan (@patbrennan88) May 17, 2020

I looked forward all week to this #DrivingRelief challenge for the return of live sport.



Donald Trump has just massively spoiled that, by calling in for a quick interview with the usual nonsense.



Not like he should managing a country through a pandemic... — Stevie Henning (@steviehenning) May 17, 2020

@realDonaldTrump to @KingJames and @Kaepernick7: STICK TO SPORTS!



But also let me pop into the #DrivingRelief broadcast and spew some talking points — Lucas Ward (@wardlt21) May 17, 2020

#DrivingRelief I was enjoying a nice day of watching golf and a live sports event on TV and then you wreck the whole damn thing by putting @realDonaldTrump on Why?? There would be a full course of fans and golfers if not for this moron. @NBCSports I’m done watching — Timmy'O (@TimsConcerts) May 17, 2020

Everyone during #DrivingRelief: Please get Bill Murray off commentary, it’s a disaster



Donald Trump: Hold my beer — Gunnar Davis (@Gunnar57Davis) May 17, 2020

Ok everyone trump is off the screen. You can now continue to watch the golf now! #DrivingRelief — Katie Pruss (@kp_hockeygirl92) May 17, 2020

The relevant outcome of today's event is money for coronavirus relief. UnitedHealth Group is pledging US$3 million. McIlroy and Johnson's "earnings" go to the American Nurses Foundation. Fowler and Wolff are playing for the CDC Foundation. Farmers Insurance is pledging US$1 million toward birdies and eagles that goes to healthcare workers, and PGA Tour Charities has an online donation program during the telecast.

The PGA Tour has had 10 tournaments canceled or postponed since the last one completed, the Arnold Palmer Invitational.