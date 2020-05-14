New Zealand-born rugby league player Mose Masoe who suffered a spinal injury in a freak pre-season collision has shared a video of himself walking for the first time since the accident.

Masoe lost all feeling from the chest down when three artificial discs in his neck gave way and pinched his spinal cord while making a regulation tackle playing for Hull KR against Wakefield in a pre-season game in January.

Initially believing he had knocked himself out, he told the Sydney Morning Herald: "I opened my eyes and my arms were flapping around."

"I couldn't feel my legs. My arms were in shock, spasming. I thought, 'This is bad'."

After surgery, he was able to move his right wrist a little, and had some left-hand movement the following day.

The Wellington-born forward left a spinal hospital in England at the end of March to continue his recovery at home.

His coach said it would be a success if Masoe could ever walk again.

However, after returning home before he wanted to, Masoe has proven his coach wrong and has started walking again.

The former NRL player shared a heartwarming video on social media of his daughters helping him with his recovery four months on.

In it, one of Masoe's daughters could be seen slowly pulling a walking frame in front of her father as he slowly walks in the kitchen.

"Pinderfields [Hospital] laid the platform. Now my two little home physios are setting the bar," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"Still a long way to go but forever grateful for what I have. Hope everyone's well through this lockdown."

When the 30-year-old was discharged from the Wakefield's Pinderfields Hospital to make room for patients with Covid-19, he told the Hull KR website he was not ready to go home.

"It will be nice to get home so I can spend some time with my kids but there's a lot of things I can't do myself, like going to the toilet and things like that," he said.

"I don't want to put a burden on my missus. We just got the news this morning so we're still in the dark."

Masoe previously played for the Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers in the NRL before heading to the UK.