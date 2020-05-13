Agustín Pichot has confirmed plans to quit World Rugby.

The former Pumas halfback turned passionate administrator appears to have thrown in the towel in his quest for global change following defeat to Bill Beaumont for the World Rugby chairman role.

Despite securing the support of the four Sanzaar nations and many tier two unions, including Georgia, Romania, USA, and Uruguay, Pichot lost the World Rugby election to Beaumont by five votes.

Beaumont gained reappointment thanks to the backing of the Six Nations while he also made handshake deals and promises in exchange for Japan, Fiji and Samoa's support.

Pichot's term as World Rugby vice-chairman ended on May 12, and in the traditional relms of power his charismatic voice will now be lost to the game. He has vacated his seat on the World Rugby council, Rugby World Cup board and his role as president of Americas Rugby.

After attempting to challenge rugby's established status quo from within and then in contesting the global chairman position, Pichot has clearly become disillusioned with the sport's lack of progress and archaic governance.

Losing someone who secured 23 of the 51 votes for the chairman role seems inconceivable but as frustrations with World Rugby persist, Pichot has every right to walk away.

Agustín Pichot. Photo / Getty

In stepping down Pichot said: "As of today, I have decided not to continue as a UAR representative on the World Rugby Council, nor as a member of the RWC Board, nor as president of Americas Rugby. Needless to say, I am very grateful for the responsibility and trust that has been given to me during all this time.

"The only reason I have been a part of World Rugby to this day, and which in turn is the same one that has moved me to run for President, is the conviction that World Rugby needs change.

"But my proposal, which I fervently believe in, has not been chosen, and that is why I choose to step aside. I cannot conceive of occupying a place just for the sake of occupying it. Although, now I will be dedicated exclusively to family and personal matters, this does not mean that I move away from rugby.

"I will always contribute, from the place that touches me, to achieve a more just and equitable global rugby that we continue to be proud to participate in and be part of."

Since hanging up his boots, after leading the Pumas to third at the 2007 World Cup, Pichot's achievements include helping rugby sevens' introduction into the Olympic Games; promoting Los Pumas into the Rugby Championship and the Jaguares into Super Rugby.

Pichot also oversaw the creation of the Americas Rugby Championship and Rugby Challenge tournaments.