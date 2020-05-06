The winner of best sporting achievement in lockdown must clearly go to Austrian BMX rider Fabio Wibmer after he turned his house into a stunt park.

The BMX stunt ride, who has more than 4.5m subscribers on YouTube, posted a video performing various crazy tricks around his home.

They include launching off the roof of his house into a tree, going down some stairs backwards and a complicated manoeuvre involving a washing machine.

In the video, he also completes some more deft tricks like sinking a basketball shot off his tyre.