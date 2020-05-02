Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has broken the world deadlift record at an event held in Iceland.

The 31-year-old actor lifted an incredible 1,104 pounds (501 kg) off the ground inside Thor's Power Gym in Reykjavík on Saturday.

Björnsson - who is best known for playing Ser Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane on the hit HBO series - has now smashed a record previously set by Briton Eddie Hall.

Back in 2016, Hall made international headlines after he lifted 1,102 pounds (500 kg).

That lift left Hall with blood coming out of his eyes, but Bjornsson made his attempt look somewhat easy.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the man known as "Thor" — who played The Mountain in the Game of Thrones — carried out the record at his gym in his native Iceland.

Björnsson's deadlift was streamed live on ESPN Saturday, with footage showing him lifting a barbell that was bending and straining under the massive amount of weights.

The star held the barbell for two seconds before letting go and roaring in delight.

The event took place without a crowd, due to current restrictions on large gatherings that have been put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In Iceland, no more than 20 people can currently gather in one place.

Björnsson only completed the deadlift in the company of his doctor, referee and film crew.