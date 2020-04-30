The cancellation of Dutch professional football has left two of New Zealand's top young players facing the prospect of months without a competitive game.

While England's Premier League, Germany's Bundesliga and Spain's La Liga are pushing ahead with plans to resume their seasons behind closed doors, the Netherlands have cancelled their Eredivisie campaign.

Dutch football's governing body (the KNVB) announced last week all top flight football would be halted with no teams winning titles or being relegated. There are reports some clubs are considering legal action due to the financial hit they'll suffer as a result.

Cambuur, who were top of the second division and on the brink of promotion, are one such club, while sixth-placed FC Utrecht are also considering their options after they finished three points behind Willem II with a game in hand and a better goal difference in the chase for a Europa League spot.

One of New Zealand's top midfielders Ryan Thomas plays his football at fourth-placed PSV Eindhoven, while All Whites goalkeeper Michael Woud is at Willem II.

"It's a really big decision to make," Woud said.

"In Holland, they think they're past the peak (of Covid-19), so to cancel all the way to September is really weird as well.

"Restaurants are maybe going to open on the 20th of May so for football to get pushed back (so far) was a really big thing."

The first reported case of coronavirus in the Netherlands was in Tilburg, the city where Woud lives. Games and training sessions were initially postponed until the end of April, before the Dutch government decided there would be no football allowed until September. Rather than suspending the season, the KNVB cancelled it altogether.

"In [Germany], which is one hour away from Holland, they're playing in a few weeks. There must be reasons behind it, because it's a very big decision. It's a really bizarre time," said Woud.

The threat of pay cuts also looms large with revenue streams and broadcast money drying up. Willem II hasn't yet made approaches to its players but Woud says it's an uncertain time for everyone.

"There's a rumour going around that it (a pay cut) could happen," Woud said.

"September is such a long way away and some clubs have already started with that process. It's not a nice process because you can refuse to take a pay cut of course, but if you refuse, how is that going to be seen by players and fans?

"We have to wait and see what happens with that. It's up to the club."

Willem II will start training together in small groups next week, with the plan to continue that until mid-June. After a month off, pre-season will commence in late July ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

"This is the biggest break I've ever had in football," said Woud.



"You can do as much running as you want, but I've been running for six weeks. I feel like I'm going to the Olympics as a (track and field) athlete.

"It's mentally tough too. You underestimate how good life is as a footballer. You go to training, you're around players, you train and have fun, so it's been difficult.

"At the same time I understand there's a bigger picture to this and lives are being lost which is more important than football."

The 21-year-old has been to three age-group World Cups for New Zealand and earned the second of his two full All Whites caps against Lithuania in November. He would almost certainly have been a part of the New Zealand squad for the Tokyo Olympics, which has been pushed back to next year.

On the bright side, when the Dutch season does resume, the two-metre stopper will have the chance to push for regular first-team football, something which has been scarce during his time at Willem II. In two years, Woud has played just five Eredivisie matches.

But the man who has blocked his way to the first team, German Timon Wellenreuther, is leaving, opening the door for Woud – who is contracted until 2022 – to become the first-choice goalkeeper at the club.



"My goal is to play every game next season," he said.