While they can't train with their Super Rugby teams during the coronavirus pandemic, a trio of All Blacks have kicked off level 3 on the golf course.

Beauden Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie were among the excited golfers flocking to their local course to tee off on Tuesday morning.

"Good morning level 3," he captioned an Instagram post.

McKenzie and Lienert-Brown played together but have been in the same bubble since level 4 lockdown began.

Meanwhile Barrett took to the green at a Remuera course.

"Lucky to get out and hit some balls today!⁣" he posted online.

"Hopefully it won't be long before we are back out there passing & kicking them."

Golfers can take to the green once again under level 3 restrictions, but only at members-only courses when tee times were booked in advance.

Those at the course must play alone or only with those in their bubble.

New Zealand Golf chief executive Dean Murphy earlier told Newstalk ZB that golf could resume as the lockdown lifted, but only in strict conditions.

"I think golf as a sport is generally played outdoors in open air with lots of distance between people. So golf will be able to be played at level 3.

"Whether it's solo golf or within your own bubble or whether it extends to others with the appropriate distancing in place is yet to be determined. But I think what we'll see at golf clubs is all the facilities remain closed but the actual golf course itself will be open for play in a regulated manner.

"And all the common touch points being removed from the facility, whether it's pin flags, bunker rakes, that kind of stuff. But generally people will be able to go out and play as long as they maintain good distance from one another and do it in a safe manner."

Golf will be able to be played under #COVID19 Alert Level 3, and we are awaiting confirmed detailed guidelines mid afternoon. We will also update operational guidelines for golf on our website. — New Zealand Golf (@nzgolf) April 24, 2020

The state of golf courses was under threat around the country during level 4 lockdown, with greens and fairways left unmaintained because tending them was not deemed to be an essential service.

However, the level 3 lifeline allowed maintenance and a way for courses to give back to their often high-paying members, as well as the potential to earn extra revenue from green fees.

