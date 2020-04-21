Golfers around the country have broken out into a polite clap with golf back on the table for the public next week.

The Government announced that the nationwide level 4 lockdown will be lifted at 11.59pm on April 27 to move to alert level 3 – and with it, the resumption of golf "under strict rules and guidelines".

New Zealand Golf yesterday confirmed that the sport will be able to be played at level 3 and chief executive Dean Murphy today said full regulations will be finalised tomorrow.

"We're getting the full regulations sorted by tomorrow evening but it's clear that there will be some golf played at level 3," Murphy told Newstalk ZB.

"Just what that looks like, we're working through with the relevant people in Wellington and we'll get that sorted by tomorrow."

It is confirmed that golf will be able to be played in #Covid19 Alert Level 3 under strict rules and guidelines, which will become known this week! — New Zealand Golf (@nzgolf) April 20, 2020

Murphy also offered more details on how golf will work at level 3.

"I think golf as a sport is generally played outdoors in open air with lots of distance between people. So golf will be able to be played at level 3.

"Whether it's solo golf or within your own bubble or whether it extends to others with the appropriate distancing in place is yet to be determined. But I think what we'll see at golf clubs is all the facilities remain closed but the actual golf course itself will be open for play in a regulated manner.

"And all the common touch points being removed from the facility, whether it's pin flags, bunker rakes, that kind of stuff. But generally people will be able to go out and play as long as they maintain good distance from one another and do it in a safe manner."

Golf New Zealand's Dean Murphy has confirmed that there will be play allowed under alert level 3. Photo / Photosport

Murphy said there may need to be some monitoring, but he trusted golfers to play safely and stick to social distancing rules.

"This Government is trusting the public a lot with a lot of things but I think we need to make sure there was the right kind of people on the golf course and they were keeping the right kind of distance.

"Clearly if you're playing by yourself or you're in your own bubble that's okay. But outside of that, you need monitored tee times, lots of spacing and making sure people are doing the right thing.

"It's no different to what happened down in local parks or in the streets for that matter at the moment. People just need to do the right thing and golfers who are itching to get back on the course, I'm sure they will."

The state of golf courses was under threat around the country with greens and fairways left unmaintained during level 4 lockdown due to it not being an essential service.

However, the level 3 lifeline allows maintenance and a way for courses to give back to their often high-paying members, as well as the potential to earn extra revenue from green fees.

"A lot of people paid a lot of money to be members and getting a bit of value out of that at this time is something that people are itching to do," Murphy said. "So that will be one thing. Revenue streams from people paying for play is also important and hopefully we'll be able to open that up and it's not too far away as well.

"People love their golf and we just want to get back out there. It's cool that the courses can be maintained a bit during this tough time and people can get out there in some manner. Even if it's highly regulated, I'm sure it will be a real welcome."

