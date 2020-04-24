COMMENT:

Every rugby fan will have his or her favourite All Black try. Here are my super seven.

The try that let the nation breathe again - Peter Jones, 1956, against South Africa at Eden Park

The best - Ryan Crotty, 2013, against Ireland at Lansdowne Road in Dublin

The most emotionally fraught - Maurice Brownlie, 1925, against England at Twickenham, London

Never to be forgotten - Jonah Lomu, 1995, against England, at Newlands, Cape Town

Thankfully there's video evidence this miraculous effort wasn't fake news - Ian Kirkpatrick, 1971, against the Lions, at Lancaster Park

The try that set the World Cup on fire - John Kirwan, 1987, against Italy at Eden Park

The try that should have been - Bob Deans, 1905, against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park