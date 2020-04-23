Boxing star Floyd Mayweather is offering up $2300 video meet and greets with fans amid speculation his wealth has deteriorated.

Mayweather, who is known for his luxurious lifestyle, was once the highest-paid sportsman on the planet, and was reportedly one of only three athletes - along with Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods - to amount billion-dollar riches.

The former pound-for-pound boxing champ retired from sport after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in a multi-million dollar super fight, but there has been speculation that his enormous wealth has deteriorated over the years.

Former friend 50 Cent led the way in February, saying that Mayweather's "money was gone"

"It's fight, get the money, spend the money, fight," he said.

"With the lifestyle that money's gone. Trust me. Now it's like if you call him he'll be at your local nightclub because he needs that action right now."

Now, Mayweather launched a Fanmio account this week, encouraging fans to flick him a staggering amount of cash to ask some questions.

"I would love to invite you to Fanmio, where you can personally meet me, in a one-on-one video meet and greet," Mayweather told fans.

"Now here's your chance, to meet me, no matter where you at around the world.

"You can ask me anything, ask me about all 50 fights, ask me what's my eating regiment, ask me what's my best fight, ask me what's my best knockout, ask me what I do everyday, in retirement."

For a man who reportedly made a combined US$550m from his fights with McGregor and Manny Pacquiao, it seems like he would hardly need the $2300 per video offered, but there is speculation that his lavish lifestyle may be drying up.

Former UFC star and analyst Chael Sonnen also weighed in.

"Look, he's just not a very bright guy. He's surrounded with even less-bright guys," said Sonnen in an interview with TMZ.

"Floyd's broke. You've got to understand, the only thing more embellished than Floyd Mayweather's pay-per-view numbers is Floyd Mayweather's net worth, and he made a lot of money, but remember this: It does not matter what you made, it matters what you kept, and he is a dumb-dumb!"

Floyd Mayweather. Photo / Photosport

Despite having amassed one of the biggest one-man sporting empires in history by his 40s, Mayweather has once again pledged to come out of retirement for an unprecedented mashup with the UFC - if the money is right.

- with news.com.au