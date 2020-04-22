Michael Jordan, regarded as the greatest basketballer of all time, has one title he can't seem to get rid: his $25 million Chicago mansion.

The six-time NBA champion has been thrust back into the world spotlight with the release of the new Netflix and ESPN documentary 'The Last Dance', but it hasn't helped him offload his epic property at Highland Park, Illinois.

The mansion boasts nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a full gym, a massive entertainment area, a putting green, a tennis court, an outdoor infinity pool, and of course, a basketball court.

But the main issue may be the asking price of the estate, which was originally put on the market back in 2012 for $50 million but hasn't had much interest since.

The asking price has since fallen to $25 million, according to realestate.com.au, with Jordan desperately working with several agencies and employing different techniques, including a video tour.

According to industry experts, one of the reasons why the property is struggling in the market is because of the personalised nature of the home.

The 7.4 acre home is full of the basketball legend's thumbprints, from a large number '23' emblazoned on the front gate to a full-sized indoor basketball court.

A gate with the number 23 controls access to the home of basketball legend Michael Jordan. Photo / Getty

The property listing boasts its impressive history: "If these walls could talk, the stories they would tell would be incredible.

"Hands of poker were played late into the night in the card room, while Jordan and friends smoked his favourite cigars from his humidor.

"He and his family watched movies on his huge video screen that descends from the ceiling, or swam in the infinity pool, with its central platform like a ball swishing into the net.

"The 'Breakfast Club', a core group of talented Bulls players, worked out in Jordan's fitness centre, and strategized on future games over breakfasts made by his private chef."

Michael Jordan's mansion. Photo / YouTube/Kofi Nartey

Michael Jordan's mansion. Photo / YouTube/Kofi Nartey

Luxury real estate agent Kofi Nartey, who tried to sell the property in 2015, noted how serious Jordan was about selling the place and explained that the home was seen more as a "piece of history".

"The buyers for a home like this aren't buying it to be in the neighbourhood," he told Realtor.com. "They're buying it because they want to own a piece of history."

Jordan, who is reportedly worth around $2.5 billion, says his favourite room in the mansion is the library, a haven for both bookworms and film fans.