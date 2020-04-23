With the NRL set to return on May 28, Christopher Reive looks at the form XIII of the competition so far.

1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Ponga has all the hallmarks of a generational talent and has started his second season with the Knights the same way he ended 2019. Gaining plenty of ground with ball in hand, beating defenders and busting through tackles, Ponga is an attacking threat anytime he has the ball, regardless of what end of the field he's in. He's also provided a sound kicking option in open play, and his defence has been strong.

2. David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)

The competition's second leading try-scorer, Nofoaluma is a constant presence on the right wing. Showing his ability to finish plays off as well as set the tone with his running game, he's been a workhorse through the opening two rounds – averaging more than 180m and a handful of tackle busts per game.

3. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Kotoni Staggs has shown a knack for finding the try line. Photo / Getty Images

Leading the competition with four tries, Staggs' strength has proven to be an asset for the Broncos out wide. As well as topping the try-scorers chart, he has also broken the line the most times (3) and has been a hard player to bring down with plenty of tackle busts. He's one of many young Broncos to start the season in superb fashion.

4. Esan Marsters (North Queensland Cowboys)

It's always a tale of hypotheticals when trying to judge how a player will go with a new team, but since making the move from Wests Tigers to Townsville at the end of last season, Marsters has not missed a beat. While he's been guilty of the odd error, his impact in the Cowboys' fast-paced attack has been noticeable. He's exploited plenty of space and run for more than 350m which is far and away the most for a centre through the opening two rounds. Despite losing goal kicking duties in the move, Marsters is proving he's more than just a sharpshooter.

5. Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders)

Cotric has always been a very good footy player, but consistency has been something lacking in his game over the past couple of years. He's started 2020 off in the right way, making a name for himself as one of the most damaging wingers in the game. With more than 20 tackle busts, at least 10 more than the next best, Cotric is making his presence felt.

6. Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Sidelined for much of last season through injury, the young Kiwis star is now showing why a number of teams were after his signature. Still finding his footing in first grade, Brown's running game has worked in perfect tandem with the playmaking of Mitchell Moses. But he hasn't just provided an extra threat in Parramatta's attack; he has also been a reliable defender.

7. Mitchell Pearce (Newcastle Knights)

Veteran playmaker Mitchell Pearce continues to produce for Newcastle. Photo / Getty Images

Of the 11 tries Newcastle have scored this season, Pearce has assisted on five of them. Now in his 14th season of first-grade, the veteran playmaker continues to produce at the highest level and create opportunities for his teammates to capitalise on.

8. Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

Flegler has made the most of his opportunity in the starting side for the Broncos early in the season, with some crunching tackles and plenty of work on attack. In his second year at the top level, Flegler looks comfortable in all areas of the game. He's yet to miss a tackle this season, has the most tackle busts of any prop (10), and has flashed his offloading ability on a number of occasions.

9. Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

Koroisau's second stint in Penrith has started in the best possible way. The club is unbeaten through their first two games and Koroisau leads the competition in made tackles and has provided a spark on attack. His early season play has provided a great example of what a hooker who runs the football can bring to a team.

10. Alex Twal (Wests Tigers)

Alex Twal looks to break the Warriors defence. Photo / Photosport

It's a tall task to outperform Brisbane gun prop Payne Hass, but through the first two rounds of competition you can't leave Alex Twal out of a form team. Averaging 59 minutes per game, the 23-year-old is leading the way in the tackle count with 91 – 15 more than the next best – and has missed just one. Yet to commit an error, Twal is doing plenty of work with ball in hand too, averaging about 120m and a couple of tackle busts per game.

11. Josh Jackson (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Unfortunately for Josh Jackson, the saying 'there's no I in team' rings true. While the Bulldogs stalwart has started 2020 in his usual fashion of running up the tackle count and running the ball with intent, the Bulldogs have struggled to a 0-2 start. Take nothing away from the captain's play, though; Jackson has again earned his tag as one of the hardest working forwards in the game.

12. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Injuries have hampered Yeo's potential to become a star for Penrith throughout his career. In 2019 alone he suffered two head knocks and two shoulder injuries between rounds five to eight. Between injuries he's proved to be a handful and has been able to show that again to start 2020. Defensively he's been terrific – yet to miss a tackle in 68 attempts – while his ball-playing and running ability has impressed.

13. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

Jason Taumalolo leads the league in running metres. Photo / Getty Images

No surprises here. Game after game, season after season, Taumalolo puts his head down and runs over the top of his opposition. Leading the league in running metres with almost 500m in just two games, the 2016 Dally M medallist has again been at his battering best. What makes that number more impressive is the fact he's only broken the line once and often carries a number of defenders with him before eventually being brought down.