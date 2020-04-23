With the NRL set to return on May 28, Christopher Reive looks at the form XIII of the competition so far.

1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Ponga has all the hallmarks of a generational talent

2. David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)

3. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

4. Esan Marsters (North Queensland Cowboys)

5. Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders)

6. Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

7. Mitchell Pearce (Newcastle Knights)

8. Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

9. Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

10. Alex Twal (Wests Tigers)

11. Josh Jackson (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

12. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

13. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)