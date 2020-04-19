Champion jockey Opie Bosson looks set to be lost to Australia after yet another Group 1 success in Sydney.

Bosson continued a remarkable strike rate across the Tasman this season when he lifted New Zealand-bred mare Tofane to win the A$480,000 All Aged Stakes at Randwick on Saturday.

It was his fourth Group 1 win in Sydney in seven weeks and fifth in Australia for the season, which would be a great tally for any leading jockey based there, let alone one based in another country.

Bosson has spent the last month in Sydney, unable to commute because of the travel restrictions, and has had good support from local trainers which has boosted his enthusiasm for a longer stay in Australia.

Advertisement

"I am keen to give it a go here," says the 39-year-old.

"It has gone really well and obviously there is a lot of uncertainty back home. And of course the money is a lot bigger here too."

Bosson flies home this week, where he will have to spend time in isolation during which he will consider his options.

It is not as simple as packing a bag and moving, as Bosson and his wife Emily own a farm which would need to be managed, while Emily is the brightest young talent on racing's Trackside television channel but is also sought after by Australian broadcasters. The couple also have a young son, Max.

On a professional level Bosson, who has a cult following among New Zealand punters, is the retained number one jockey for racing behemoth Te Akau, which provides as much financial stability as anybody in New Zealand racing could possibly hope for.

"I need to have a good talk to David (Ellis, Te Akau boss) when I get home. So there are a few things up in the air at the moment but I am keen to try Australia full-time," says Bosson.

"But whether that might just last for the winter, I don't know."

Ellis is supportive of any move Bosson may make and confirmed to the Herald that Te Akau has applied for 12 stables at Flemington to set up a base for their Australian raids.

Advertisement

Three of the stable's Group 1 winners - Melody Belle, Te Akau Shark and Probabeel - are spelling in Australia and look certain to do the majority if not all of their racing next season there.

"We have had a lot of success with satellite stables in both Singapore and Christchurch and want to give ourselves an option in Australia," said Ellis.

"And that isn't just in Victoria. You look at New South Wales and see what maidens can race for there in provincial areas, and they are worth investigating too."

Te Akau has won over $7 million in stakes this season divided into $3.8 million here and $3.2 million across the Tasman.

While he still has huge plans for Te Akau's New Zealand operation Ellis says he is disappointed with the lack of direction being provided by those running the industry around the resumption of racing and its future.