Season after season, goal-kicking is one of the most analysed statistics in Super Rugby. Christopher Reive looks at the most successful kickers, with more than 50 shots at goal, to have played for each team since 2015*.

15. Quade Cooper – Reds

91/134 – 68 per cent

Cooper was a staple of the Reds backline for more than a decade, leading the Reds to a title in 2011. However, he fell out of favour in 2013 and the years following until he was eventually dropped in 2018. Despite that, he was still they team's most successful kicker during this period as the struggled to find their next first-choice No 10.

14. Christian Lealiifano – Brumbies

198/273 – 72.5 per cent

Christian Lealiifano left the Brumbies after the 2019 season. Photo / Photosport

The Brumbies' long-time No 10 finished up with the club after the 2019 season, taking up an offer with NTT Communications Shining Arcs in Japan's Top League. His departure brought an end his tenure in Canberra which lasted more than a decade. In more recent seasons, he shared kicking duties with Wharenui Hawera.

13. Nicolas Sanchez – Jaguares

143/194 – 74 per cent

Anyone who has watched an Argentinian international match since 2010 will no doubt be familiar with Sanchez. While most of his club career has been played in Europe, he joined the Jaguares in 2016 for a couple seasons and was an integral part of their team before returning to France.

12. Otere Black – Hurricanes

75/100 – 75 per cent

Black spent three years with the Hurricanes, biding his time and taking his opportunities to develop his game before moving north to the Blues for the 2018 season. The 24-year-old has shown plenty of ability off the tee, but does find a bit of trouble on the right-hand side.

11. Damian McKenzie – Chiefs

225/299 – 75 per cent

Damian McKenzie smiles before attempting a shot at goal. Photo / Photosport

The smiling assassin might be one of the more entertaining goal kickers to watch in world rugby, flashing his familiar grin before stepping forward to strike the ball. He has struggled at times on the edges of the pitch, but has been a reliable option for the Chiefs for years.

10. Elton Jantjies – Lions

339/446 – 76 per cent

The equation for Jantjies is fairly simple – anything in the middle of the park is all but guaranteed points. The wider he's asked to kick from, the worse his strike rate is. A stalwart for the Lions, Jantjies has had plenty of opportunity to add to his side's tally from the tee.

9. Piers Francis – Blues

49/64 – 77 per cent

Piers Francis lines up a shot at goal for the Blues in 2017. Photo / Photosport

His stint with the Blues was a short one, playing for the team in 2016 and 17 before returning home to England. Nonetheless, the eight-test England representative had plenty of success from the tee and was fairly reliable across the pitch.

8. Bernard Foley – Waratahs

300/384 – 78 per cent

In his time with the Waratahs, Foley scored more than 1000 points. From the tee, he was a great option from anywhere on the opposition's side of halfway – with width not proving to be as much of an issue as it is with others.

7. Curwin Bosch – Sharks

117/149 – 78.5 per cent

In terms of where he can kick from, Bosch might be the most versatile kicker in Super Rugby. Impressive from the right wing – which is a bit surprising given he is a right-footed kicker – and the ability to knock them over from beyond the halfway line, Bosch has given the Sharks plenty of scoreboard help over the past few seasons.

6. Bryce Hegarty – Rebels

67/85 – 79 per cent

Granted, Hegarty's time with the Rebels finished after the 2015 season when he linked up with the Waratahs, and it might have been a move the Rebels would have liked to have prevented. Hegarty was a solid option off the tee inside enemy territory. For what he lacked in long-range ability, his accuracy made up for it which a solid percentage from everywhere but the right wing.

5. Dan Carter – Crusaders

45/57 – 79 per cent

Dan Carter playing for the Crusaders in 2015. Photo / Photosport

Toward the end of his Crusaders days, Carter was still a handy contributor on the scoreboard with his ever-reliable boot. Yes, 2015 was his final Super Rugby season before going on to win the World Cup with the All Blacks and leaving New Zealand for a lucrative deal in France. Regardless, he remains the most reliable option the side has had off the tee since.

4. Handre Pollard – Bulls

198/245 – 81 per cent

Range – check. Accuracy – check. Volume – check. Pollard is constantly adding to the scoreboard when asked to by the Bulls. Never one to pass up an opportunity for points if they're on offer, Pollard might just be the most reliable kicker on this list still in Super Rugby.

3. Marty Banks – Highlanders

77/87 – 88.5 per cent

A cult figure of New Zealand rugby, Banks earned part of that status through his play on the pitch for the Highlanders. A fixture in the side from 2015-17, then again in 2019, Banks' accuracy from the tee was nice asset for the team to have at their disposal.

2. Demetri Catrakilis – Stormers

62/69 – 90 per cent

Catrakilis played just two seasons with the Stormers, in 2014 and 15, before being lured away by French club Montpellier; and for good reason. With just seven missed attempts in 2015, Catrakilis added value with his ability from the tee, and his surprisingly good radar from the wings.

1. Hayden Parker – Sunwolves

102/113 – 90 per cent

Hayden Parker converted 90 per cent of his shots at goal. Photo / Photosport

It should come as no surprise to see Parker top this list. To put it simply, the man can kick, and is comfortable taking a shot from anywhere within range. In fact, his success from the kicking tee, coupled with his ability as a backline organiser, had some suggesting he need to be considered for the All Blacks' 2019 Rugby World Cup squad. In 2018, Parker kicked 38 consecutive goals for the Sunwolves. After his missed one, he went on another run of goals – this time knocking over 33 straight.

* statistics from goalkickers.co.za