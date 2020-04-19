Season after season, goal-kicking is one of the most analysed statistics in Super Rugby. Christopher Reive looks at the most successful kickers, with more than 50 shots at goal, to have played for each team

15. Quade Cooper – Reds

14. Christian Lealiifano – Brumbies

13. Nicolas Sanchez – Jaguares

12. Otere Black – Hurricanes

11. Damian McKenzie – Chiefs

10. Elton Jantjies – Lions

9. Piers Francis – Blues

8. Bernard Foley – Waratahs

7. Curwin Bosch – Sharks

6. Bryce Hegarty – Rebels

5. Dan Carter – Crusaders

4. Handre Pollard – Bulls

3. Marty Banks – Highlanders

2. Demetri Catrakilis – Stormers

1. Hayden Parker – Sunwolves