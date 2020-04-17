Wetter would be better for Kiwi three-year-old Quick Thinker in Sydney today but that shouldn't stop him adding to the magical run of New Zealand horses during the mega-rich carnival.

A last-start winner of the A$1 million ATC Derby on his preferred heavy track conditions, Quick Thinker returns to Randwick today with the likelihood of a good track rated in the 4 range or bordering on a soft5.

While he would look almost a certainty on a heavy track in the A$140,000 Frank Packer Plate, because it is level weights and the fact he rates an enormous 19 points higher than his nearest rival, Quick Thinker's firm-track form is better than it reads.

Although he has won only one of six starts on tracks rated good or dead, that was the Champagne Stakes at Ellerslie last year in which he beat subsequent Vodafone Derby winner Sherwood Forest.

Other unplaced runs came in Group 1 races in Sydney in the spring or at strong carnival fields while back here in New Zealand he was adequate on firm tracks in races short of his best distance.

"I think we all know he would be better on a wet track and if it was going to be wet you would expect him to win this race," says co-trainer Andrew Forsman.

"But I don't think it will be too firm over there after how wet an autumn they have had and definitely not as firm as the tracks he was running on her before he went over."

Quick Thinker drops back from 2400m to 2000m today and has a wide draw but jockey Opie Bosson still looks certain to go forward and put the pressure on before the 400m to try and outstay his opposition.

That will be even more important as Randwick will have the rail out 7m today and the most recent meetings with it in that position have favoured those on the speed.

While he will be a warm favourite today the two other big New Zealand names today, one trained here (Not An Option) and the other owned here (Super Seth) face far more difficult tasks as they chase all-important group ones.

Not An Option steps up from 1100m to 1600m in the A$400,000 Champagne Stakes, a Group 1 which would greatly embellish his future worth at stud.

"He is very well but I just can't buy a draw with him," said Cambridge trainer Tony Pike.

"He is flying but he is likely to have to go back so that could make it tough."

Super Seth was purchased in the spring for a future stud career by Waikato Stud and their partners and the Caulfield Guineas winner chases another group one in the A$400,000 All Aged Stakes today.

He hasn't been suited by the wet tracks this autumn so could be an each-way value option back on better footing from barrier three today, even though he is dropping back from 1600m to 1400m.