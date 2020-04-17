Cricket Australia has been offered a new $44 million hotel as a potential quarantine centre for the Indian national team in an attempt to host their highly-anticipated test series in October amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The left-field idea has been put forward by South Australian cricket chief Keith Bradshaw, who confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that the Adelaide Oval's new hotel could be a way of managing health risks and safety measures so the test series between Australia and India can continue.

Cricket hasn't been impacted as much as other sports, with its international season only due to start later in the year over summer.

READ MORE:

• Kane Williamson's perspective-driven approach to lockdown

• English cricketers Mark Wood and Liam Plunkett share isolation dancing tutorials

• Former Black Cap James Franklin's Zimbabwe evacuation with Durham cricket team

• Black Caps and White Ferns tours 'in serious doubt'

Advertisement

But the state of Australia's borders and government travel restrictions has put the international season, especially the Australia-India series in doubt, which if cancelled could cost Cricket Australia up to $300 million in lost TV revenue.

The Adelaide Oval hotel would enable Virat Kohli's side to isolate safely while being able to train in first-class cricket facilities.

A warm-up match between the two teams at the venue is also being discussed, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

According to the hotel website, the 138-room Oval Hotel – which is being built and managed by the Adelaide Oval Stadium Management Authority, in which SA Cricket has a 50 per cent stake – is expected to open in September.

Cricket Australia managed to complete most of its international schedule before lockdown but has been tight lipped about next summer's matches so far.

The Twenty20 World Cup, which is due to start on October 18, has also had serious doubts about whether it will go ahead.

Cricket Australia is reportedly seeking a $200 million line of credit from banks as it anticipated a fall in revenue.