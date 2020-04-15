WWE chairman Vince McMahon has been included in an advisory group to help reopen the United States economy by President Donald Trump.

Trump announced this week he would be putting together a group, which also included the commissioners of all four major sporting leagues in the States, to help the nation get back on its feet after the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during a briefing earlier in the week, Trump talked about the importance of bringing sports back into everyday life after the pandemic forced leagues to halt play.

"We have to get our sports back, I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old," he said.

"I haven't actually had too much time to watch – I would say maybe I watch one batter and then I get back to work."

The briefing was held after it was revealed the WWE had been deemed as an essential service and would be allowed to hold live shows – behind closed doors – at the company performance centre in Florida.

McMahon's inclusion in the group was revealed the same week his American Football league, the XFL, announced it had filed for bankruptcy due to the impacts of the coronavirus.

In its return season, the XFL had gotten off to a promising start but with the pandemic putting a halt to all play after just a few weeks of the season, the league was unable to stay afloat.

Despite its short lifespan, the XFL did provide a pathway for players to reach the NFL, with a number of players signing on with NFL teams for a shot at making the final roster for the 2020 season.

