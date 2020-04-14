Cyclist Enric Mas has taken to Instagram to prove that even while in lockdown, fair-skinned people are still at risk of looking like the Danish flag if they aren't careful.

The 25-year-old was training on his balcony at home rather than outdoors as he, like the rest of Spain, remains in lockdown because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

But the Spaniard clearly neglected to put on any trusty sun cream and was made to face brutal consequences. Mas, who races for Movistar, posted a picture of himself lying on his front, with the horrific burns clear to see.

Judging by his caption, Mas was at least able to see the funny side despite obviously needing a bucketful of aloe vera dumped on him.

Advertisement

He wrote: "There is no confinement for the sun … it burns you on your home balcony as much as it does on the road!"

Mas, who came 22nd in last year's Tour de France, has been in lockdown since March 14, when the coronavirus began to take hold of day-to-day life in Spain.

The Iberian country has so far been struck by over 172,000 cases – with 18,056 fatalities.

Tour de France postponed

After weeks of holding out hope that the Tour de France would be able to go ahead as planned, the world's most famous cycling race was finally added to the list of sporting events postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-week race could still take place this year, however, with French newspapers reporting late Tuesday that a new start date has been set for August. Both L'Equipe and Le Parisien said organizers are now hoping to stage the race from Aug. 29-Sept. 20.

That new time slot would see the race end on Champs-Élysées just as the rescheduled French Open tennis tournament starts a few miles away in western Paris.

Tour organiser Amaury Sport Organisation did not immediately reply to a request for confirmation from The Associated Press. But local authorities in Haute-Savoie region tweeted that the last of the mountain stages will pass through its rugged and daunting climbs on Sept. 17 on the race's 18th stage.

Advertisement

The Tour was set to start on June 27 in the Riviera city of Nice. But that effectively became impossible on Monday night when French President Emmanuel Macron announced in his speech to the nation that all public events with large crowds have been canceled until at least mid-July.

"Given that it's now impossible that the Tour starts at its planned date, we are consulting with the (International Cycling Union) to try and find new dates," ASO had said earlier Tuesday.

The last time the Tour was not held was in 1946, with the nation still emerging from World War II. It was also stopped during WWI.