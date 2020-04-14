It's week two of Lockdown Legends - and the hunt for New Zealand's best homemade isolation sports video is well and truly under way.

Last week saw a slew of sensational submissions - including 'Best use of a rising ball off a good length', 'Best catch off your deck' and 'Best use of a giant blue tarp'. And judging by this entry from Corban Hall (see video above), the quality of competition has just gone up a notch.

Whether you’ve created an at-home Olympics arena or you’re riding around on your kid's scooter - whatever you’ve created, whatever you’re incorporating, we want to see your isolation videos.

NZ Herald Sport, in conjunction with UltraBLIS, Radio Hauraki and the Alternative Commentary Collective, is looking for Kiwi sports fans who have continued showing off their sporting spirit in their home bubbles.

Whether it's turning your bedroom into a mini Old Trafford, crazy trick shots or funny homemade sporting videos, we want to see it!

Advertisement

Be as creative and funny as possible and if your video makes the cut, you could win a Steady the Ship hat. Every Friday we'll also send the weekly winner a prize pack from UltraBLIS Probiotics.

Made in Dunedin by Blis Technologies, UltraBLIS combines oral and intestinal probiotics to strengthen your immunity.

All you need to do is upload your lockdown sports videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag @radiohaurakinz or @theaccnz, and register your details here.

Plus, every Tuesday we'll run a selection of our favourite videos on our platforms.

Enter and be in to win!