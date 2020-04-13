Football superstar Neymar's 52-year-old mum has raised eyebrows after it emerged she is dating a gamer aged just 22.

Nadine Goncalves' new boyfriend is even six years younger than the Brazilian star.

Nadine, who split from Neymar's father in 2016 after 25 years of marriage, revealed her relationship with 22-year-old Tiago Ramos in a post on Instagram.

She posted a picture of herself embracing Ramos in a garden. And she accompanied the snap with the caption: "The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it… "

According to Brazilian press reports, 22-year-old Ramos is a model who also forms part of a gaming team called 4K Easy. It is unclear when the pair started dating, but Ramos, who has previously admitted to being a big Neymar fan, was pictured at football star's lavish birthday party in Paris in February.

And despite the age gap, her new relationship appears to have the approval of her superstar son.

Neymar commented on her Insta post: "Be happy mom love you."

And even Ribeiro appeared to give the pair his blessing with applause emojis.

Long before meeting Nadine, Ramos, from the Brazilian city of Pernambuco, was a super-fan of Neymar.