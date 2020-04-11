RJ Hampton is taking covid-19 distractions in his stride as he continues to prepare for one of the biggest moments of his life.

The 19-year-old former Breakers guard is widely projected to be a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft, which is currently scheduled for June 25 in New York.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited the amount of work Hampton's been able to do, but he's keeping himself active as he awaits his big day.

"Since covid-19 started I think that I've made a lot of progress," he told NZME.

"There's really not much else to do, the only thing I can do is work out. It's sad that this is going on in the world, but I'm happy that I've got laser focus and there's not too much distraction.

RJ Hampton playing for the Breakers. Photo / Photosport

"I'm just trying to keep myself safe and preparing for the draft at the same time. You just have to take certain precautions to keep you and your family safe, while trying to get your work on and do the things you need to do for the upcoming draft."

Hampton played one season with the Breakers in the Australian National Basketball League as an 18-year-old fresh out of high school, after being signed via the competition's Next Stars programme.

He played 15 games, averaging nine points, four rebounds and two assists in an average of 21 minutes of action per game.

Advertisement

It was his first taste of professional basketball and New Zealand still holds a special place in Hampton's heart.

"I definitely miss New Zealand. I tell people to this day in America that the people were some of the best people I've ever met and I have a lot of good relationships that are still over there. I know New Zealand's on complete lockdown and different things like that, so I feel for them. I do miss New Zealand and I can't wait until this is over and I can hopefully visit again."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Back in America, Hampton's assembled a support team he trusts to give him the best chance of being picked as high as possible in the draft.

"I just stay around the same people every day. In the mornings I go lift weights, just with me, my dad, one of my trainers Marcus and my best friend Jalen (Wilson) who plays at the University of Kansas and we kind of just keep that same routine. I see them every morning when I go lift weights and then in the evenings. We don't branch off and go around too many other people and we always hand sanitise and watch what we touch."

As it stands, the pre-draft process that usually involves teams conducting face-to-face workouts with players they're interested in has been altered as a result of covid-19. Teams are allowed to conduct virtual meetings with prospects but are prohibited from in-person workouts or requesting or watching live video.

"Usually every year teams bring guys in for workouts, but now we'll just have to really improvise. They'll have video conferences hopefully and hopefully, they can start seeing tape soon. They can all watch tape from the season, but it's a really weird time and you've just got to go with the flow," Hampton said.

RJ Hampton has been widely projected to be a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft. Photo / Photosport

With the NBA season suspended indefinitely and its future uncertain, Hampton knows draft day and then a potential NBA debut may come a bit later than first hoped.

Advertisement

"I think I've come to grasp that it's a possibility that the NBA season could be pushed back, but I'm trying to look on the brighter side of things, I can work on my body and work on my game for a little bit longer until I get there.

"As of now the draft is June 25th, I think if they decide to play out the season and finish it out it'll obviously be pushed back. I think if they end up cancelling the season the draft will be on the same date, maybe virtual, where only a limited number of people can come."

So what does Hampton make of the prospect of a virtual draft, without being amongst the bright lights of Brooklyn's Barclays Center as he waits for his name to be read out?

"It would definitely be crazy. I've grown up watching the drafts all my life and seeing guys walk on that stage and shake the commissioner's hand. It's definitely going to be tough if we can't do that, but at the same time you're still reaching your ultimate goal and dream, so I would definitely be happy either way."