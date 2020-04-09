The change in Sarpreet Singh is obvious straight away.

When the precociously talented youngster first started making waves in the Wellington Phoenix reserve team and then the A-League, facing the media was a long way down his list of favourite things.

The answers were often shorter than the questions posed to him as the shy, likeable teen searched for the words to articulate his sudden rise.

Now, speaking from Bayern Munich's training base where he's holed up during Covid-19, Singh speaks eloquently about his meteoric footballing rise, life as a professional at one of Europe's biggest clubs and his hopes for the future.

"I'm very comfortable here now. Everyone's willing to help which is very important, especially early on when you're trying to settle down. I feel 100 per cent integrated with both the first and second team and with life here in Munich. I love it here."

A year ago, Singh was preparing for a tilt at the A-League playoffs with Wellington Phoenix; now his teammates are among the best players in the world.

"I was sitting next to (Polish superstar Robert) Lewandowski and (Brazilian luminary Philippe) Coutinho at lunch just before Christmas," recalls Singh.

"We were all going home and they were laughing at me and saying, 'No way are you travelling 30 hours to get home' but I told them I have to do this every time and I used to do it in economy class!"

Sarpreet Singh on Bayern Munich debut against Werder Bremen. Photo / Photosport

Singh's days at the back of the plane are well behind him now. Having been initially slated for a season in Bayern's reserve side, he immediately impressed the club's coaches and was quickly assimilated into the first-team squad, making his Bundesliga debut as a substitute against Werder Bremen in December.

"It was a very special moment for me. As a young kid growing up in New Zealand, you look to Europe and you look to the best teams in the world and you want to play there one day."

"It was extremely humbling. Not many people can say they replaced Coutinho after one of his master-classes. That's something that will stick with me forever, but I'm hungry for more."

Unfortunately for Singh, his big moment was missed by his mother who slept through his debut in the early hours of the morning back in New Zealand.

"I had to call her a few hours later to tell her. She was quite angry that I didn't tell her, but I wasn't sure I was going to get on," laughs Singh.

Having made his top-flight debut, Singh is determined to continue to push the mega-stars in Bayern's first team squad for game time, but is realistic about the task facing him.

"In Europe, it's cut-throat. There are so many kids who are so good that you have to fight every single day to be better than the one next to you."

For now though, like almost every other professional footballer in the world, Singh is cooling his heels waiting for the resumption of football in a post Covid-19 world.



The Bundesliga would appear to be a few steps ahead of other competitions with league CEO Christian Seifert telling media they plan to start playing again early next month. Bayern's players have started training in small groups in preparation for the season's recommencement.

Off the grass, Singh continues to work on his German, as well as pursuits familiar to practically every other 21-year-old the world over.

"A bit of Netflix and on the PlayStation with friends back home. When we play FIFA, I play as Bayern."