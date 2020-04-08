The sporting shutdown continues amid the coronavirus pandemic, forcing worldwide pay cuts, layoffs, and even bankruptcies across the industry. But there could be some light at the end of the sports tunnel.

New Zealand's early

UFC – April 19

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NRL – May 21?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

AFL – May 31?

Rugby – June?

MLB – May?

Golf - June 20?

NFL – September (according to Trump)

Belarusian Premier League – it's still going and never stopped!

Most other sports – no return date