The New Zealand Darts Masters will be postponed for 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, organisers on Thursday said the world's top darts players - including world number one Michael van Gerwen, world champion Peter Wright and history-maker Fallon Sherrock - are now set to return to Hamilton's Claudelands Arena in August 2021.

The NZ Darts Masters will be part of a triple-header alongside events in Wollongong and Townsville, with all three tournaments originally scheduled for 2020 now postponed alongside a planned World Series of Darts event in New York.

"As with our recent decision to move the US Darts Masters in New York back 12 months to be part of our 2021 World Series of Darts, we felt that this was the most appropriate step for our Oceanic events given the current global situation," said PDC chief executive Matthew Porter.

"The reaction of fans in Australia and New Zealand ahead of our World Series of Darts events had been extremely encouraging and we had been very excited about our planned debuts in Wollongong and Townsville as well as the return to Hamilton.

Fallon Sherrock is set to play at the New Zealand Darts Masters in Hamilton. Photo / Getty Images

"To agree dates to stage the events in 2021 will now enable fans to plan with a greater degree of certainty for what should be three fantastic World Series events."

Hamilton first hosted the NZ Darts Masters in 2019, an event Dutch star van Gerwen won.

Tickets purchased for the planned 2020 tournaments will be valid for the equivalent session of the new 2021 events. Further details can be obtained from Ticketek via www.ticketek.co.nz, and ticket buyers will be contacted shortly by Ticketek with more information in relation to new dates and refunds.

