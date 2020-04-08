Kiwi sailing siblings Alex and Andy Maloney are putting their bonds to the ultimate test during the coronavirus lockdown around the country.

Olympic silver medal-winning 49er FX sailor Alex and brother Andy - who sails in the Finn class and for Team New Zealand - moved in together before the nation went into lockdown, along with Andy's partner and two other flatmates.

Speaking on the situation, Alex said she had been using Andy's drive for fitness as motivation to keep on top of things herself.

"I think last week he had an unreal amount of endurance hours on the grinding machine and he's also doing weights and stuff, so to be able to encourage each other is pretty useful and it's also nice to be with family at the moment.

"We've had a few poker night and board games, so that's more when the competitive streak comes out."

The Maloney siblings are taking turns at cooking for their flatmates, but Alex said the jury was out on who would come out on top if they were only allowed to present one dish.

"I think he would so something like wraps or pasta of some sort and I would try to probably get too creative and too fancy and it'd take way too long.

"It's hard to know."

Alex's 49er FX teammate Molly Meech already lives with her brother - accomplished Laser sailor Sam.

"I think they've got a pretty good relationship. They've been living together for nearly eight years in the flat, so I think they'd be quite in sync and know each other's boundaries and they've got also a really cool bunch of flatmates there.

"I'm sure they're having a really good time for isolation. Well as good as it can be."

Alex and Molly are maintaining their partnership even though they were in lockdown in different bubbles.

Alex said they were in contact almost daily about different things and it was nice to keep some normality.

"We check in on each other and we've had a few meetings with either our coach or performance planner, even though there's not much to plan. We're just keeping those connections."

The pair are taking a break until they get more clarity around the coronavirus pandemic. A number of European events are in doubt and the Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for next year.

Alex said there was no point theorising, so they were preparing for a rare home winter.

"We're trying to look at it and see what can we do to make gains and what do we not normally get to work on for an extended amount of time."

Alex knew New Zealand's sailors may have to band together more than ever this year if restrictions remain around the world. She said it could be a chance to get creative.

"I think there will be a bit of brainstorming to see how we can best manage maybe the lack of racing before the Games, depending on how long the borders remain shut."

While in lockdown, Alex was back on the tertiary tools as she tried to make the most of the situation. She took a break from study to focus on the 2016 Olympic Games campaign, but decided it was time to continue through extramural study.

"I'm still just working on my bachelor's degree of science and psychology. I only have a few more papers to go and since it's a late enrolment I'm just doing a level one science paper, so nothing too exciting. But it's good to be able to chip away."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



