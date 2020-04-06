Iconic former New Zealand cricketer Jock Edwards has died, aged 64.

Edwards, who played eight tests and six one-dayers, was famous for his big-hitting ability in the 1970s and 80s.

Central Districts Cricket Association posted a message on Facebook extending its heartfelt condolences to his family:

"All the team at CD extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Jock Edwards. An absolute legend of Nelson Cricket who played 8 Tests & 6 ODIs for NZ [Blackcaps]; represented CD [Central Stags] in 67 first-class matches & 31 one-dayers in the 70s & 80s, Jock was also a mainstay of one of Nelson's great Hawke Cup eras, the 14-match tenure that spanned 1979 to 1983 - among many other fine achievements in his career. Rest in peace, Jock."

all. Jock was a terrific teammate and an entertainer in the game whom we know will be hugely missed. Rest in peace, Jock. #CDTOGETHER pic.twitter.com/dtFO6YHbu0 — Central Districts Cricket Association🏏 (@CDCricket) April 6, 2020

Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of Jock Edwards. I was lucky enough to know him and his family. A truly great man. In Nelson, they still talk about how far he could hit a cricket ball. My heartfelt thoughts with Sam, Ryan, Ricky and families. Rest well now, Jock. pic.twitter.com/Jwx5jCjz1Y — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) April 6, 2020

