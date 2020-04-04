Warriors coach Stephen Kearney had no hesitation in accepting a massive pay cut for the next few months, saying there was "never any doubt".

On Friday it was confirmed that the club's players have been forced to make a huge sacrifice for the rest of 2020, potentially losing five months of their annual salary as part of an NRL-wide deal agreed between the Rugby League Players Association and the governing body, due to the huge disruptions caused by the Covid-19 virus.

But the football staff and office employees at the Auckland club have also made their own considerable financial sacrifice.

The Herald understands CEO Cameron George, Kearney and assistant coaches Tony Iro, Stacey Jones and Todd Payten have agreed to forfeit the vast majority of their wages for the best part of the next three months, while the rest of the football department, as well as the office staff, also face a long period with a significantly reduced income.

"What can you do about it? You can't do anything about that," Kearney told the Herald about his situation. "The world is hurting, in that sense. I can't sit here and whinge because everyone is feeling it."

Kearney added there were no second thoughts, when George presented the plan to him.

"There was never any doubt, you know what I mean," said Kearney. "Tell me what the alternative is?"

Kearney also confirmed he would be staying put in New Zealand, meaning he will be unable to see his Brisbane-based family for the foreseeable future.

"I have 14 days in a hotel in isolation if I go back to Australia, and then if I came back here it will be another 14 days," explained Kearney. "I've only got through ten [at home] and it feels like 30 days. I just have to ride it out."

Like the rest of society, it's a strange, unprecedented time for the Warriors.

Though their uncertainty and angst about when – or if – the NRL could start again might pale in comparison to what many other Kiwis are going through, it's still a heavy weight for a professional sporting outfit.

The NRL remain hopeful about a July 1st restart, even if it means players are based at one or two hubs in Australia, so the Warriors have to prepare for those scenarios, even if they may not happen.

The players have been given group and personalised plans around fitness and strength, with members of the coaching or physical performance staff catching up with the squad remotely two to three times a week.

"We can't sit back and do nothing, we need to do something," said Kearney.

"We are all in the same boat, as all the other teams, and need to keep a cool head."

Kearney said he took some inspiration from Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran, the father of former Warrior Kieran Foran, in the way he is handling the massive crisis unfolding at the national airline.

"Seeing what Foz's old man was saying in the paper…he made some good points," said Kearney. "It's about communicating, finding new ways to do things, trying to work with the situation that you have…that's what you have to do."

"We are trying to give the boys plenty of information give them the tools and why it is important."

"If we are back [playing] in July or August we haven't got 14 weeks [of pre-season] to get ready for that. So we need to come out this period okay, better equipped for it - that's the challenge for everyone."

