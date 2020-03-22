One week suspension means Opie Bosson will miss ride on Probabeel next Saturday.

A$300,000 payday for two New Zealand horses in the same race would usually feel like a huge result.

Instead it felt like a case of what might have been for The Bostonian and Te Akau Shark in the A$1 million George Ryder at Rosehill on Saturday.

The Kiwi pair finished second and third respectively in the Group 1 over 1500m, which was controlled from the front by winner Dreamforce.

His early speed and a track that played viciously against any horses coming wide put paid to the New Zealanders' chances, with draws inside barrier five winning all but two races there on the day, and even those winners who did come from wide draws were the ones who were able to get handy and dictate the path of those behind them.

For all the things New South Wales racing has got right during their epic rebuild of the last decade, the Rosehill track isn't one of them.

The greatest victim was Te Akau Shark and the punters who backed him into $1.80, although while track bias played its role he also looked a horse ready for longer trips.

He probably jumped too well for Opie Bosson and ended up midfield, then rolled outward on the first bend, allowing rival Super Seth back inside him.

When he rolled back down he checked the 3-year-old and Bosson copped a week suspension.

Stewards also questioned Bosson about his lack of vigour to stay handier in the middle stages. A quick watch of replays of Te Akau Shark's previous 12 starts should solve that mystery for them pretty quickly.

"It was just one of those races," Bosson told the Herald. "Nothing went right and he finished well but he didn't really come up under me like he did the previous start.

"So I think he is looking for further. And he didn't handle the tighter track that well either."

Bosson's suspension means he will miss the ride on Probabeel if she starts in the Vinery as planned next Saturday as well as a strong book of catch rides but he will be back to partner Melody Belle in the Doncaster in two weeks.

Cambridge trainer Tony Pike was left to lament an annoying rival in outsider Spend, who wanted the same position outside the leader Dreamforce as The Bostonian wanted. Spend won that battle and The Bostonian was forced to settle three lengths off the winner, closing hard late to just miss his fourth Group 1 win in Australia in nine months.

"Had we been able to stay outside Dreamforce I think we probably win," says Pike.

"But he went great. He just loves Australia and he will head to the All Aged at Randwick in three weeks."

Pike was also happy enough with Sherwood Forest, who was outsprinted in the Rosehill Guineas but looked to be crying out for Randwick and the 2400m of the Derby in 12 days.