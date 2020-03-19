New Zealand Rugby has made its stance on a competition of local derbies to be played during the coronavirus shutdown clear - it is something they want.

However, since the idea was voiced, there have been questions around just how it would work with some teams having already played three matches against local teams while the Highlanders have played just one.

"The players want to play, the clubs want to be involved, NZR wants rugby, Sky and our commercial partners all want to see rugby and we think it's important at the moment, if we can in the environment that we're dealing with, that we look to lead and have rugby played," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson told the Radio Sport Breakfast earlier in the week.

"We'll be working within the confines of the mass gathering policy that's just been put out obviously, but we'd like to think we can see rugby in the near future after the two-weeks stand down. It's a little bit too early to say exactly what shape that takes, but we're hoping by the end of this week, the weekend at the latest, that we can share more detail around that."

Robinson indicated the competition would likely run over 10 to 12 weeks, however it could be shorter.

Should they choose to stick with the points as they stand on the Super Rugby table, Radio Sport rugby editor Nigel Yalden suggests an eight-week competition could be designed to see all teams finish the season having played eight games each.

For that to happen, the Highlanders would have to play in all seven game weeks, with one week having no games to allow the Highlanders to observe a bye week.

Brad Weber makes a pass in the Chiefs' match against the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

The Hurricanes, who have played two local derbies this year, would play six games, while the Blues, Chiefs and Crusaders would play five matches each.

Looking at the current table with all results against foreign opposition removed, the Crusaders would go into the competition as the early leaders with two wins and a bonus point for nine points, marginally ahead of the Chiefs who have the same record but a lesser points differential.

The Hurricanes, who have a win and a loss from two local derbies, would start the season third, ahead of the Blues who have won just one of their three matches against familiar foe, while the Highlanders lost their sole local derby before the season went on hiatus and would have plenty of ground to make up.