Steven Adams, his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates and members of the management team have all tested negative for coronavirus.

The playing group and members of the staff were required to be tested after their game against the Utah Jazz was called off late last week due to the threat of the illness.

Before the game, Jazz centre Rudy Gobert had been listed as questionable due to illness. Reports suggested Jazz coach Quin Snyder was waiting for Gobert's test result to come back before making a final decision on his star centre's availability, and said the thought was Gobert would play if he was cleared.

The situation as I understand it: Gobert was being tested pregame and the league wanted confirmation he didn’t have the virus before clearing the game to play. That’s why Quin Snyder initially said he was out, then it was changed to questionable. They thought he might play. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020

Instead, the test came back positive and the match was suspended moments before tip-off as the players were rushed back to their locker rooms.

Staff and players from both teams were tested for the virus, with Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also testing positive.

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Thursday (NZT) that everyone in their organisation who had been tested did not have the virus.

"The Oklahoma City Thunder consulted with infectious disease experts for a recommendation on the players and staff who needed COVID-19 testing based on their exposure at the game on March 11. All results have come back negative," the team said in a statement.

"The Thunder will continue to work in coordination with team physicians, public health officials and infectious disease experts, while focusing on the health and safety of everyone in our community.

"Recognising the stress on the state of Oklahoma's medical system, the Thunder did not use state resources and chose an alternative path for testing of its personnel.

Since the league was suspended indefinitely on Friday (NZT), more players have tested positive for the virus, including Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, and three of Durant's Nets teammates, who have not been named.