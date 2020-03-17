New Zealand Cricket has made the decision to cancel community cricket, including clubs, schools, programmes and training, for the rest of the season.

This decision follows most recent medical advice and recognises obligations towards the New Zealand cricket family and the wider public interest, a statement said.

It comes after the final two rounds of the Plunket Shield were called off on Monday, with the Wellington Firebirds declared the winners.

On Saturday the Black Caps' three match-ODI series in Australia was postponed along with the home Twenty20 series against Australia later this month.