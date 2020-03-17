A new online thoroughbred auction record was set on Monday night when the China Horse Club secured New Zealand Group 1 winning mare Hasahalo for $670,000 on gavelhouse.com.

The daughter of Savabeel won the Group 1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) for trainer Stephen McKee and her Go Racing syndicate, in addition to the Group 3 Eclipse Stakes (1200m) as a juvenile, while she also boasted placings in both the Group2 Wakefield Challenge Stakes (1200m) and Karaka Million 2YO (1200m).

The price eclipsed the previous online auction record set when Group 1-winning mare Consensus also sold on gavelhouse.com to Yulong Investments for $622,500 in December.

"She's a standout physical that was a Group winning 2-year-old and runner up in the Karaka Million," China Horse Club bloodstock assistant Michael Smith said.

"She was then able to train on at three and add a Group 1 Classic to her resume. She's a great addition to the China Horse Club broodmare band."

Go Racing's Albert Bosma was pleased with the outcome of the sale and was delighted to see the now 5-year-old mare purchased by China Horse Club who will give the mare every opportunity to succeed at stud.

- NZ Racing Desk

