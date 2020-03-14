COMMENT:

There's long been a saying in rugby that a good big one will beat a good little one, which turned out to be true in Hamilton on Friday night.

Players try to downplay individual duels, pretend the game never actually pits them directly against their opposite number, but there's no doubt Jordie Barrett and Damian McKenzie were going head-to-head when the Hurricanes played the Chiefs.

And there's no doubt that Barrett ended up having the greater influence.

His greater size was a factor in that. His power both with and without the ball made an impact and while McKenzie made use, as he always does, of being undersized, Barrett got more out of the fact he is oversized.

What separated them further was that Barrett looked the more composed and capable of producing the little moments that win games.

Which was a surprise as this hasn't been the story in the past. It hasn't been the story with McKenzie either but his skittery moments have been fewer and less harmful.

If, in the last three years, it had come to asking one or the other to see out a tight 20 minutes of test football, McKenzie would have won a landslide decision as Barrett has previously never been in any danger of being described as composed.

Instinctive, impulsive, impatient and occasionally brilliant yes, but never composed. It's the one quality he's lacked since he arrived in Super Rugby in 2017.

Barrett could do almost anything. His skill-set vast, up there with brother Beauden's, but his concentration and decision-making weren't.

He was what former All Blacks coach Graham Henry might call an 80:20 player – someone who would do four good things and then one catastrophic act to leave coaches wondering whether the ratio was worth investing in.

That ratio is changing this season, the numbers helped by a performance against the Chiefs that was almost blemish-free.

Barrett had one pass intercepted, but it was a 50:50 ball when he threw it, and given the Hurricanes' need to chase the game at that stage, it was a forgivable risk to take.

Everything else about his work was neat, tidy and mature. TJ Perenara made the break to create the Hurricanes' first try, but it was finished entirely because of Barrett's awareness and control.

He had to pick up a bouncing ball, saw the need to come back at the defence to stop them drifting and then timed a precision pass to Ben Lam.

He made it look easy yet Barrett in previous years may have either thrown the pass too soon or held on for too long.

It was the way he influenced the final quarter that really showed how much he's changing. Barrett wanted the ball and he came into the traffic to get it and inject himself with some bruising carries that further sapped a tiring Chiefs' defence.

He played the role of a big man – both literally and metaphorically. He wanted the responsibility of winning the game for his team and he was controlled and measured, while being fiercely determined.

That was the difference. There was nothing wild or loose about him in that last quarter and the way he banged over the winning penalty was proof that Barrett is relishing the responsibility that has been thrust upon him as a consequence of Beauden no longer being at the club.

Barrett is growing up because he's had to. In previous years he's had Beauden there pulling all the strings and unintentionally, subliminally perhaps, instilling in Jordie's head that there is a safety net – someone else who will take care of business.

Until now, Jordie hasn't had to truly carry the weight of responsibility so he's never been fully invested mentally. This may be pop psychology but it's also likely to be true.

What's also likely going to be true is that Barrett will continue to improve as the season develops, forcing All Blacks coach Ian Foster to ask whether he can accommodate Barrett and McKenzie in the same match day 23.

It's an intriguing question as given the versatility of Barrett and McKenzie – they have started tests at fullback and first-five while the former has also started on the wing – they could both be accommodated in a squad of 23.

More intriguing still is who Foster would prefer if he decides there isn't room for both. That's a question that has been brewing for a few years.

In 2017 Barrett was the front-runner but a dislocated shoulder gave McKenzie his chance. In 2018 McKenzie pushed ahead on account of his superior play-making portfolio, but he missed the World Cup last year because of injury.

Now they are both injury-free, playing well and have a comparable level of test experience.

Based on form this year, it's Barrett who looks to be bringing more. His greater physicality is important, his long-range goal-kicking is a weapon and right now, his maturity and composure are no longer his weakness but are in fact his trump card.