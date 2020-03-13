Former Silver Fern Maria Folau is reportedly expecting her first child with controversial husband Israel.

The netballer is in her second trimester of the pregnancy and the couple are expecting a child later this year, according to reports from The Daily Telegraph.

It comes almost a year after Israel Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia, over homophobic comments on social media.

Folau's infamous Instagram post warned hell awaits homosexuals.

Israel Folau and Maria Folau. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The two parties agreed an out-of-court settlement in December after the former Wallaby sued Rugby Australia for religious discrimination.

The couple moved to France earlier this year after Folau signed with Super League side the Catalans Dragons.

The 30-year-old dual-code international has signed a one-year contract with the club.

Maria retired from all netball earlier this year, ending her 150-cap career.