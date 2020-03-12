The Super Rugby contenders are starting to emerge. Each week, NZME's resident rugby writers will provide their tips for the weekend ahead and highlight one game that stands out from the rest for the round. This week, we look at the Chiefs' clash against the Hurricanes in Hamilton tonight.
It would be hard for the Hurricanes to have a worse week than they had a week ago.
Losing to the Blues at home, reduced to 12 men late in the game after a red card and two yellow, the Hurricanes were far from a polished product.
Venturing north to take on the conference leading Chiefs, that will have to change if the Hurricanes have a chance to pull of the upset.
The Chiefs have been slow starters all season, but have won four of their five games - most of which were won quite comfortably in the end.
Damian McKenzie returns to fullback for the Chiefs this weekend, moving Solomon Alaimalo out to the wing in place of the injured Sean Wainui. The Chiefs attack has been the best scoring per game this season, and with McKenzie at the back they will likely continue that run.
Discipline and defence will be the key parts of the game for the Hurricanes. If they can stop the Chiefs from making big plays, and frustrate them with their defence, there's every chance they can tip up their counterparts.
The games:
Chiefs v Canes
Blues v Lions
Crusaders v Sunwolves
Reds v Bulls
Sharks v Stormers
Jaguares v Highlanders
Brumbies v Waratahs
The picks:
Alex Chapman (Radio Sport journalist):
Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders, Bulls, Stormers, Jaguares, Brumbies
Martin Devlin (Newstalk ZB and Radio Sport host): Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders, Reds, Sharks, Jaguares, Brumbies
Reuben Mama (Radio Sport journalist): Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders, Reds, Stormers, Jaguares, Brumbies
Patrick McKendry (NZ Herald sports journalist): Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders, Reds, Stormers, Jaguares, Brumbies
Liam Napier (NZ Herald sports journalist): Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders, Reds, Jaguares, Sharks, Brumbies
Josh Price (Radio Sport journalist): Hurricanes, Blues, Crusaders, Reds, Sharks, Jaguares, Brumbies
Christopher Reive (NZ Herald sports journalist): Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders, Reds, Sharks, Jaguares, Brumbies
Elliott Smith (Radio Sport journalist): Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders, Reds, Sharks, Jaguares, Brumbies
Lachlan Waugh (Radio Sport journalist): Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders, Reds, Stormers, Jaguares, Brumbies
Nigel Yalden (Radio Sport rugby editor): Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders, Reds, Sharks, Jaguares, Brumbies
Leaderboard
Napier – 32/40
Mama – 30/40
Waugh – 29/40
Chapman, Reive and Yalden – 28/40
Devlin – 26/40
Price – 25/40
McKendry – 24/40
Smith – 23/40