After an interesting round of Super Rugby, Christopher Reive brings you the team of the week.

1. Aidan Ross (Chiefs)

Strong in the contact areas and at the scrum, Ross helped to provide the platform for an impressive Chiefs win. His defence has been an asset this year, and was again in their 51-13 victory over the Waratahs.

2. Efi Maafu (Sunwolves)

Maafu worked tirelessly throughout his 64-minute stint, making plenty of tackles and securing extra possessions. On attack, he got stuck into his work and was rewarded with a try.

3. Taniela Tupou (Reds)

Put in plenty of work across the park and was again damaging with ball in hand. Carrying the ball strong and beating defenders, Tupou was able to get across the stripe and backed up his offence with a solid defensive effort.

4. Scott Barrett (Crusaders)

Scott Barrett returned with a bang for the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Made a whopping 25 tackles, was strong at set pieces, got stuck in around the breakdown and put his hand up for plenty of work on attack in an influential performance.

5. Hyron Andrews (Sharks)

Might have had a limited impact on defence, but his work on attack and at the lineout was terrific. He proved to be a reliable jumper, not only on his own team's throw, but in contesting the opposition as well.

6. Rob Valetini (Brumbies)

A standout performance, Valetini seemed to play a part in most of the Brumbies' attacking moments, with two assists and a try of his own. He broke the line, made plenty of metres and also showed up defensively with two turnovers.

7. Liam Wright (Reds)

Strong in the contact areas and at set pieces, Wright was a reliable option at the lineout, but his hand up for carries into heavy defence and made plenty of tackles in an excellent outing.

8. Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs)

Pita Gus Sowakula (right) has impressed at No8 for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Looking to cement his place as the Chiefs' first-choice No 8, Sowakula was immense on the defensive side of the ball. Making 19 tackles and securing three turnovers, Sowakula handled the Waratahs attack with ease. He also worked hard on attack both with ball in hand and at the breakdown.

9. Brad Weber (Chiefs)

Weber was outstanding in the Chiefs' win over the Waratahs, running the ball with success, setting up the attack for teammates to capitalise on and scoring two tries.



10. Curwin Bosch (Sharks)

Orchestrated the Sharks' attack nicely and was on point with his kicking game both in open play and off the tee.

11. Rosko Speckman (Bulls)

Rosko Speckman scored hat-trick against the Highlanders. Photo / Getty Images

Got involved in the attack well against the Highlanders and scored three tries. Speckman was able to flash his ability with ball in hand, running from more than 100m, and showed plenty in the passing game as well.

12. Billy Meakes (Rebels)

Made a massive 15 tackles in the midfield against the Lions in a huge defensive effort, while adding plenty of impact on the attacking end.

13. Jack Goodhue (Crusaders)

Reliable on both side of the football, Goodhue made plenty of tackles and did a bit of everything on attack.

14. Cornal Hendricks (Bulls)

Hendricks was able to exploit the spaces in the Highlanders' defensive line and break the line a number of times on his way to a try and a game-high 114 running metres. He also put in some solid work the defensive end, making tackles and securing a turnover.

15. George Bridge (Crusaders)

One of many Crusaders backs to do a heap of defensive work, Bridge had plenty of say in the result with his attacking game too. Running for about 100m, beating defenders and scoring an important try, Bridge had a standout performance at the back.