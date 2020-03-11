After falling apart at home against the Blues, a new-look Hurricanes side will run out against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday night.

The introduction of Dane Coles and Devan Flanders are among six changes to the starting side this week, with All Blacks flanker Vaea Fifita one of three players dropping to the bench.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland was forced to replace tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax, who will be sidelined for three weeks after being shown a red card for a shoulder change last time out.

READ MORE:

• Rugby: New All Blacks XV could have huge ramifications for global game

• Super Rugby: 'Dream start' - Beauden Barrett targets Hurricanes for Blues debut

• Rugby: Lack of meaningful tests is hurting the Southern Hemisphere game

• Rugby: Japan Top League suspended after Kiwi Joel Everson's reported arrest

Advertisement

Ben May replaces Lomax, while Coles and Fraser Armstrong come into the starting side fro Asafo Aumua and Xavier Numia respectively. Lock Isaia Walker-Leawere moves from the left to the right, with James Blackwell replacing Scott Scrafton to round out a new-look tight five.

Du'Plessis Kirifi and Gareth Evans retain their places in the No7 and 8 jerseys, joining Flanders in the loose trio.

While plenty of changes have been made to the pack, the backline remains untouched, with Kobus van Wyk continuing to keep Wes Goosen out of the starting side after showing an ability to find the try line in his two starts this season.

Kobus van Wyk has scored four tries in two starts for the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

"I want to make the 14 jersey my own," van Wyk told Radio Sport's D'Arcy Waldegrave. "I want to give my x-factor to the team, assist where I can; we want to win the trophy this year, so any way I can assist with that, I'll be happy.

"When they signed me, there was that motivation knowing they see something in you. So since I came here I've just been working hard, sticking to what I know and now I've got my chance I'm taking it."

The Hurricanes have shown plenty of promise this season; however they have struggled to find a way around some of the better defensive teams in the competition. They were well maintained by the Stormers in the opening round, while the Blues were also able to keep them in check.

With the Chiefs allowing just 20 points per game this season, second to only the Stormers, the Hurricanes will need some production from their backline.

While they average the fifth-most points per game (28), the Hurricanes' defence has been susceptible to the running game and allowed the sixth most opposition running metres per game (621m) which has led to them conceding an average of 22 points per game. Against a Chiefs team leading the competition in points per game (34), the Hurricanes are sure to be tested.

Advertisement

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Kobus van Wyk, Vince Aso, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Fletcher Smith, TJ Perenara, Gareth Evans, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Ben May, Dane Coles, Fraser Armstrong. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Alex Fidow, Scott Scrafton, Vaea Fifita, Jamie Booth, Billy Proctor, Wes Goosen.

Catch all the weekend's Super Rugby on nzherald.co.nz and Sky Sport 1 from Friday at 7.05pm.