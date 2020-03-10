Jockey Opie Bosson has given All-Star Mile (1600m) contender Melody Belle the tick of approval following her gallop at Caulfield over 1200m yesterday morning.

Bosson made a special trip to Melbourne ahead of the A$5 million race on Saturday to give the 10-time Group One winner her final work out.

"Her work was outstanding this morning," Bosson said. "She has improved so much from that first up run. I couldn't fault her work one bit."

Melody Belle finished third in the Group One Futurity Stakes (1400m) when resuming last month behind Streets of Avalon and Super Seth on a day which favoured on-speed runners. The bonny mare drew perfectly in barrier five, the most successful gate at Caulfield over 1600m.

"I definitely didn't want to be out too wide," Bosson said.

"If there is no speed on it would be nice to just sit and get a nice track into the race."

Bosson is looking forward to taking on boom 3-year-old Alligator Blood but said there are numerous chances in the quality field.

"You can't fault his [Alligator Blood's] form," Bosson said. "He is a real racehorse but there are a few nice horses in there."

Bosson praised Melody Belle's trainer, Jamie Richards, who has sent out the winners of 11 Group 1 races already this season.

"We've gone to another level this season. The horses are all firing and Jamie's doing an amazing job with them. I'm very lucky to be stable rider," Bosson said.

"He's a really hands-on type of bloke and he's so dedicated to his job. I think the world's his oyster."

Melody Belle is $4.80 second favourite for the All-Star Mile behind Alligator Blood ($2.80), who drew barrier 10, with likely pacemaker Streets Of Avalon ($41) drawn in barrier 11.

"Barrier 10 gives us time to make up our mind and assess going into the first corner," Alligator Blood's jockey Ryan Maloney said.

"He worked really well this morning and has ticked all the boxes."

All-Star Mile

1. Kolding — 59kg (7) NZL

T: C Waller J: H Bowman

2. Black Heart Bart — 59kg (6)

T: L Smith J: B Rawiller

3. Fierce Impact — 59kg (12) JPN

T: M Smith J: C Williams

4. Regal Power — 59kg (3)

T: G & A Williams J: W Pike

5. Streets of Avalon — 59kg (11)

T: S Nichols J: B Melham

6. So Si Bon — 59kg (9)

T: D & B Hayes & T Dabernig

J: L Nolen

7. Mr Quickie — 59kg (4)

T: P Stokes J: D Oliver

8. Star Missile — 59kg (2)

T: G Eurell J: C Newitt

9. Melody Belle — 57kg (5) NZL

T: J Richards J: O Bosson

10. Aristia — 57kg (8)

T: M Ellerton & S Zahra J: D Dunn

11. Alligator Blood — 56kg (10)

T: D Vandyke J: R Maloney

12. Dalasan — 56kg (13)

T: L Macdonald & A Gluyas J: J Kah

13. Superstorm — 56kg (14)

T: G & A Williams J: M Zahra

14. Heart Of Puissance — 56kg (1)

T: C Maher & D Eustace J: J Allen

15. Flit — 54kg (15)

T: J Cummings J: D Lane

16e. Spanish Reef — 57kg

T: K Keys J: -

17e. Admiral's Joker — 59kg

T: K Vella J: S Vella

18e. Gold Fields — 59kg

T: L McGill J: -