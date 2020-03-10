A battle against their neighbourhood rivals will get the Northern Stars' 2020 ANZ Premiership season under way but the South Auckland franchise also have their eyes on another team.

Missing out on the Premiership title to the Central Pulse in last year's final has seen the Stars focus much of their pre-season training on how to beat the champions.

"You come away, four goals from missing out on the championship, and we look back and think 'shoot, we could've got there in the end'," Stars coach Kiri Wills said at the season launch in Auckland.

Northern Stars head coach Kiri Wills. Photo / Photosport

The Stars lost to the Pulse in all three of their regular season meetings last year by a staggering average of 21 goals. Wills said their 2020 game plan will focus on getting the upper hand earlier in the season.

"The Pulse have always been a difficult team for us to get on top of, so we've focused a lot in our pre-season on how we're going to beat them," Wills said. "They are the leaders in the game ... I'm pretty sure they'll set the pace again this year. We want to be close to them in season, so when it comes to the crunch in the final, we push past them this time."

The Stars get their first shot at the Pulse in round three at Takanini's Pulman Arena.

Their first challenge is against the Northern Mystics on Sunday in a clash where defence will be key to securing victory.

The Mystics will likely feature teenage prodigy Grace Nweke and defender Sulu Fitzpatrick — a key off-season signing from the Pulse — in their starting seven.

The Northern Mystics will hold plenty of confidence in grace Nweke. Photo / Photosport

Wills remains quietly confident in her own roster, though, particularly with Silver Fern Maia Wilson in the shooting circle.

"The Mystics are always a tricky one for us because there's so much heat in that cross-town battle. We are neighbours at war when it comes to the netball court, so we want to own it," Wills said. "It's about getting our game plans right and then executing those strategies.

"[Maia] showed she can foot it against the best defenders in the world. She's yet to have some meaningful court time against Australia but to shoot over [Jamaica's] Shamera Sterling and shoot 90 per cent-plus is pretty outstanding.

"We don't think there's anyone like Shamera in this competition, so I'm pretty confident she'll get out there and put that ball up and that's all we need."

Pulse captain Katrina Rore is relishing a return to the court after taking a sabbatical and making herself unavailable for the Silver Ferns' January Quad Series.

The Central Pulse will defend the trophy this season. Photo / Photosport

With new recruits Kelly Jury and Renee Savai'inaea on board, Rore said she was looking forward to creating fresh defensive partnerships on court as they eye back-to-back titles.

"Relationships are huge ... losing Whitney [Souness] and Sulu [Fitzpatrick] is massive, they're two very special people and we're all great mates with them," Rore said. "We do miss them a lot but bringing in Renee and Kelly, who have also fit in seamlessly, it's great to see them come in and not bat an eyelid.

"A goal defence, wing defence and a goal keep always have to have great connections with each other ... it's going to be tough in our side to see who is going to get on court in that defensive end.

"Teams are looking darn good this year, so it's going to be a tough season — but I just can't wait to get started."

Round one

Sunday:

Tactix v Pulse – 4:10pm

Stars v Mystics - 6:10pm

Monday:

Steel v Magic – 7:15pm