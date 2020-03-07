All the action as the Bulls host the Highlanders in Super Rugby.

‌

Aaron Smith will return as captain today, back where it all started for him.

Smith will lead the Highlanders on to the field this morning against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

This is the same stadium in which he made his Super Rugby debut in 2011.

Smith came off the bench that night in Pretoria as the Highlanders scored an upset 35-28 victory over the Bulls.

That was the first of his 141 caps for the Highlanders and another step on the journey to All Black stardom.

Smith said he now looked around at the young faces in the Highlanders side and saw what he was like all those years ago

"These guys are excited to come into the team and play here. This is where it all started for me. Coming off the bench at Loftus against the Bulls," he said

Smith is the only player left in the team from 2011, the first year under Jamie Joseph.

Smith was just a promising halfback back then who had to play second fiddle to Jimmy Cowan. He has come a long way since.

With the unfortunate ankle injury to James Lentjes, Smith (31) now gets the captaincy handed to him, although he shares the role with hooker Ash Dixon.

Smith said it was an honour to be co-captain although things would not change too much.

"A lot of the time I'm just doing my role anyway with what I have to do as a halfback.

"But I'm having to cut out on the banter a bit with the coaches. But I've got to do my job as a player first.

"I've worked with some great captains over the years, Nasi Manu and Ben Smith here at the Highlanders.

Then at the All Blacks with [Richie] McCaw, Kieran Read and Sam Cane."