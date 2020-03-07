Rider Sam Collett made it back-to-back wins in the premier two-mile feature when guiding outsider Roger That to a boilover victory in the Group 1 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup (3200m) yesterday.

Collett claimed her first Cup and first Group 1 title when she scored aboard race favourite Glory Days in 2019, but this time around, she was a $40 shot despite having some solid lead-up form for the contest.

Prepared at Tauranga by Antony Fuller, the 7-year-old Shinko King gelding had been a gritty runner-up in the Group 3 OMF Stakes (2000m) in November before running fifth in the Group 3 Counties Cup (2100m) at his next start.

Sparingly raced by Fuller on the hard summer tracks, Roger That went into yesterday's contest fresh from finishing second in the Listed Kaimai Stakes (2000m) at Matamata last month.

Despite being caught three wide in the early running, Roger That trucked along sweetly in midfield throughout before Collett asked him to move into contention with 700m to run.

Making his run five wide, he swept to the lead on straightening and refused to give in as he maintained an advantage to the line to defeat Australian raider Sound, with race favourite Platinum Invador third after chasing hard all the way down the home straight.

Meanwhile, quality mare Avantage gave punters another taste of her versatility and all-round class as she took out the Group1 Bonecrusher New Zealand Stakes (2000m) in her first start beyond 1600m, barely an hour after Cool Aza Beel had taken out the Group 1 Sistema Stakes (1200m) two races earlier for Matamata trainer Jamie Richards.

The Fastnet Rock 4-year-old had won one of New Zealand's premier sprint contests just three starts ago when taking out the Group1 Telegraph (1200m) at Trentham, while last start, she scored her third career Group 1 victory in the Haunui Farm WFA Group 1 Classic (1600m).

Some pundits felt a step up to 2000m could find her out but the distance challenge never looked a factor once regular pilot Opie Bosson found clear air in the home straight as Avantage dashed away from a quality line-up to record career Group1 win No 4 to go with her Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) title as a 2-year-old.

Trainer Jamie Richards is running out of superlatives for the mare.

"She is just tough, isn't she?" Richards said. "We've always spoken about her constitution and her strength. We're really lucky to have a stable full of quality horses and a wonderful team that looks after them."

The win made it consecutive victories in the event for Te Akau Racing after Melody Belle triumphed in 2019. Earlier, outstanding juvenile Cool Aza Beel kept the Group 1 winning roll of Te Akau Racing going as he dominated his rivals when taking out the Group 1 Sistema Stakes (1200m).

Back on good footing and drawn barrier one, punters installed the Jamie Richards-trained runner as a dominating $1.70 favourite and he never gave his fans a moment of concern once he slotted into the trail for rider Bosson.

Bosson bided his time behind a steady pace before angling three-wide on the point of the home turn to issue a challenge. Asked for his effort, Cool Aza Beel shot two lengths clear and kept up a powerful gallop to defeat improving filly Vernazza and the late-finishing Kelly Renee, who shaded Play That Song for third.

- NZ Racing Desk