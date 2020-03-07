A former sheep shearer from Tauranga has stunned the New Zealand horse racing industry with the biggest win of his life in the $500,000 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup.

Antony Fuller, who trains his small team of racehorses on his farm in the Bay Of Plenty, produced veteran galloper Roger That to upset the favourites at $40 to win, 14 years after Fuller's last major victory.

On a race day where the glamour Te Akau stable of Jamie Richards won two of the huge group one races, Fuller, from the other end of the training spectrum, took out the richest prize.

For much of his career, the 59-year-old farmer has trained just three or four horses, but that has grown to 12 in the last few years.

"I had to give up the sheep shearing and take the racing more serious," laughed Fuller.

Roger That does much of his work in a paddock on the farm, Fuller saying he knows its dimensions so well doesn't need a proper track.

"And he is a really lovely horse. Still a racehorse but we spend so much time keeping him right for races like this and he loves what he does."

Roger That cost just $4000 as a young horse and added $300,000 to his career stakes as he held off Sound and Platinum Invador in New Zealand's biggest staying race.

Straight after the 3200m win, Fuller was approached by Sydney racing officials inviting him to take Roger That to the really big smoke for the Sydney Cup but he won't be getting carried away.

A smiling Sam Collett guides Roger That to the winner's enclosure at Ellerslie after winning the Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup. Photo / Trish Dunell

"We will stay here, race in some of the good races of the winter and come back and try and win this again next year.

"But this is a big thrill for us."



Roger That was ridden by one of the golden girls of New Zealand racing in Samantha Collet, who also won the Auckland Cup last year and is in a three-way battle for this season's national jockeys premiership.

While it was Roger That's day in the searing Ellerslie sun the double of trainer Richards in two $200,000 races earlier is set to propel him even further up the world trainer's rankings after he was stunned to be rated in the top 10 earlier this week.

Yesterday's meeting was the culmination of Auckland racing's huge summer racing season with ARC chief executive Paul Wilcox suggesting it was one of their best-ever seasons.

"We have been blessed with some amazing weather for our best race days and some huge crowds," said Wilcox.

"And the standard of racing has been phenomenal so racing is in good heart in Auckland."

While Roger That was the big winner on the day he wasn't the "biggest" winner, that hour going to giant Clydesdale Frank The Tank who won the Auckland Clydesdale Cup as the mammoth equines raced on the inside track much to the delight of the crowd.