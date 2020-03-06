The Super Rugby season is well and truly underway, with contenders already starting to emerge. Each week, NZME's resident rugby writers will provide their tips for the weekend ahead and highlight one game that stands out from the rest for the round. This week, we look at the Hurricanes' clash against the Blues in Wellington on Saturday.
When the season's draw was announced, this clash was one that was expected to pique the interest of Kiwi rugby fans. But while former Hurricanes star Beauden Barrett won't be running out for the Blues this weekend, there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding it.
For the Blues, the clash against the Hurricanes shapes up as a pivotal and telling fixture of how the team is poised going forward. The cellar dwellers of the New Zealand conference over the past few seasons, some stellar performances away from home showed signed that their fortunes were starting to change.
However, they are yet to win on New Zealand soil this year, with losses to the Chiefs and Crusaders. The Hurricanes shape up as a good measuring stick for the Blues, with the sides expected to scuffle for the No3-seeded Kiwi team this year, behind the Chiefs and Crusaders.
The Blues come into the match off the back of a long trip home from South Africa, made even longer by flight delays. However, they will be able to turn to the likes of Akira Ioane and Gerard Cowley-Tuioti who did not make the trip to South Africa to provide some energy on the park.
The Hurricanes return to Wellington after dismantling the Sunwolves in Napier, in a match that saw them run in 10 tries - five of which were either scored or assisted by midfielder Vince Aso.
The Hurricanes have won three of their four matches this season, with the sole loss coming in the opening round of the campaign. The Blues hold a 3-2 record through five rounds - yet to have a bye - with all their victories coming outside of New Zealand.
The games:
Sunwolves v Brumbies
Crusaders v Reds
Waratahs v Chiefs
Hurricanes v Blues
Rebels v Lions
Sharks v Jaguares
Bulls v Highlanders
The picks:
Alex Chapman (Radio Sport journalist):
Brumbies, Crusaders, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Rebels, Sharks, Bulls
Martin Devlin (Newstalk ZB and Radio Sport host): Brumbies, Crusaders, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Rebels, Sharks, Bulls
Reuben Mama (Radio Sport journalist): Brumbies, Crusaders, Chiefs, Blues, Rebels, Jaguares, Bulls
Patrick McKendry (NZ Herald sports journalist): Brumbies, Crusaders, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Rebels, Jaguares, Highlanders
Liam Napier (NZ Herald sports journalist): Brumbies, Crusaders, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Rebels, Sharks, Bulls
Josh Price (Radio Sport journalist): Brumbies, Crusaders, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Lions, Sharks, Highlanders
Christopher Reive (NZ Herald sports journalist): Brumbies, Crusaders, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Lions, Sharks, Bulls
Elliott Smith (Radio Sport journalist): Brumbies, Crusaders, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Rebels, Jaguares, Highlanders
Lachlan Waugh (Radio Sport journalist): Brumbies, Crusaders, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Rebels, Sharks, Highlanders
Nigel Yalden (Radio Sport rugby editor): Brumbies, Crusaders, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Rebels, Sharks, Highlanders
Leaderboard:
Napier – 26/33
Mama – 24/33
Reive, Waugh and Yalden – 23/33
Chapman – 22/33
Price – 21/33
Devlin and McKendry – 20/33
Smith – 18/33