Christopher Reive

brings you the team of the week after an intriguing round of Super Rugby.

1. Ox Nche (Sharks)

While he had the occasional issue dealing with the strong Reds scrum, Nche more than made up for it with his play elsewhere, forcing turnovers, making tackles and carrying the ball into contact.

2. Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes)

Aumua made the most of his start for the Hurricanes on both sides of the park, making his presence known on attack and muscling up on the defensive end. He was reliable at the lineout and was happy to flash his passing ability as the attack required.

Asafo Aumua charges down the sideline. Photo / Photosport

3. Trevor Nyakane (Bulls)

Dependable at set pieces and on the defensive side of the ball, Nyakane was able to secure a couple of turnovers with his work over the ball and worked hard in the contact areas.

4. Tom Staniforth (Waratahs)

Led the way defensively with a bunch of strong tackles and got stuck into his work at the breakdown. He was a solid option at lineout time, and did his work around the breakdown.

5. Juandre Kruger (Bulls)

Terrific on the defensive side of the ball and at the lineout, Kruger was a reliable performer for the Bulls in an 80-minute performance.

6. Dylan Richardson (Sharks)

Richardson seemed to be in everything for the Sharks. Making more than 20 tackles, taking plenty of carries into heavy collisions, securing plenty of turnovers and scoring a try, Richardson was the hardest working man on the park.

7. Michael Hooper (Waratahs)

Michael Hooper impressed for the Waratahs against the Lions. Photo / Photosport

Known for his ability to get over the ball, Hooper was a menace at the breakdown. He secured some important turnovers as well as running up a high tackle count, doing some strong cleanout work, and adding his hand to the attack where he could.

8. Hoskins Sotutu (Blues)

Sotutu has made a name for himself early in his Super Rugby career as an impressive and strong ball carrier who poses a constant threat up the middle. This proved true against the Stormers, as he made some damaging runs to beat defenders and help set the platform for his side.

9. TJ Perenara (Hurricanes)

Involved in the attack in a major way, Perenara's delivery from the breakdown and decision making were on point as he set up opponents and took the line on himself to create havoc for the Sunwolves defence.

Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara. Photo / Photosport

10. Will Harrison (Waratahs)

Led the Waratahs attack around the park nicely and was happy to take it on himself to make things happen. Running for almost 100m, Harrison showed good game management and skill to lead his side home.

11. Emiliano Boffelli (Jaguares)

Boffelli is making a strong case for the title of most consistent player in the competition. He was again a vital player for the Jaguares, scoring two tries against the Bulls and doing some important defensive work.

12. TJ Faiane (Blues)

Faiane was somewhat of an everywhere man for the Blues in their win over the Stormers, doing plenty of work on attack and defending his position well. His was an important role in an important win.

TJ Faiane of the Blues in action. Photo / Photosport

13. Vince Aso (Hurricanes)

Aso was near unstoppable when he got the ball in his hands and did plenty of work to set up teammates. Aso finished the game with four try assists and a try of his own, running the ball for well over 100m.

14. Andrew Kellaway (Rebels)

Kellaway was a huge factor in the Rebels leaving Dunedin with the win. Scoring two run away tries, Kellaway made the Highlanders pay for their mistakes. He ended the game with about 160 running metres to his name.

The Rebels celebrate one of Andrew Kellaway's two tries against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

15. Chase Tiatia (Hurricanes)

Finding a way to be constantly involved in the attacking game, Tiatia was rewarded for his support play with two tries and assisted on another. He carries the ball well, beating defenders and breaking the line, while his defensive play was sound.