Discussions have begun on a Kiwi heavyweight blockbusting fight between Joseph Parker and Junior Fa – potentially to be held in Auckland in the middle of the year.

The rival factions will hope the fight lives up to the last truly high-profile local boxing scrap – the showdown dubbed the "Fight of the Century" between David Tua and Shane Cameron still holds the record for the highest pay per view numbers in New Zealand.

The key to the popularity of that fight at Mystery Creek in 2009, won by Tua via a devastating round-two knockout, was the rivalry that built between the pair, and a Parker v Fa fight could generate similar intensity. Both are New Zealand-born, with Parker, a former world champion, of Samoan descent, and the unbeaten Fa of Tongan descent.

Parker and Fa have fought each other four times as amateurs and share two wins each. They have never fought each other as professionals. There is respect between the pair but they are not friends and fireworks could develop between the two camps; a prospect that would have their rival promoters Eddie Hearn and Lou di Bella salivating.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Boxing: Joseph Parker's aggressive plan to beat Shawndell Winters

• Boxing: Eddie Hearn - Why Joseph Parker can be a world champion again

• Boxing: Battler Shawndell Winters confident of upset victory against Joseph Parker

• Boxing: Tyson Fury has advice for good mate Joseph Parker

"We have made an early start on discussions on a possible blockbuster in Auckland," Parker's manager David Higgins told the Herald today.

"David Tua v Shane Cameron remains a record breaker and hopefully this one would also capture the public's imagination.

"It makes a lot of sense. Junior is unbeaten and ranked No6 in the world by the WBO, while Joseph is ranked No2. A lot of people back Fa. Obviously as Joe's manager I think he would be the favourite, but Fa is a big unit."

Fa's manager Mark Keddell told the Herald: "We'd always be happy to do that fight. But the money would have to be right."

That could be a sticking point, added to which is the potential for the negotiations between Englishman Hearn, and American di Bella, to quickly break down. Entering meaningful discussions in an attempt to lock down a deal quickly appears to be the key.

Keddell, who suggested Fa would be happy for a similar share of the revenue that Parker enjoyed in his unification defeat to Anthony Joshua (about 34 per cent), added: "We have other options for the middle of the year, so Eddie is going to have to make a meaningful offer to Lou. I know they spoke a day after Joseph's fight in Texas."

Higgins confirmed: "We could make this fight happen next, but the numbers would have to work. There are other options on the table."

Advertisement

Asked whether he had been in talks with Dazn, a global sports broadcaster about to make its first start in New Zealand in May, Higgins replied: "Sky is the incumbent broadcaster. There have been no formal discussions with Dazn."

Parker is coming off an impressive knockout win against American Shawndell Winters in Frisco, near Dallas, and would relish locking in a fight against Fa in Auckland as many of his potential opponents are already locked into deals.

Dereck Chisora, Oleksandr Usyk, Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin are all scheduled for fights in May or June. Other potential opponents include a rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr or a fight against Luis Ortiz, but neither match-up would be easy to make.

One potential other opponent is American Michael Hunter, a 31-year-old with a 18-1-1 professional record (his loss was to Usyk). After watching Parker's fifth-round knockout of Winters, Hunter called out the Kiwi, with his manager Martin Mikolajczak saying: "Parker is slow on his feet and his cardio is terrible. Michael would definitely KO Parker."

Fa, who has a 19-0 professional record, last fought in November - a points victory over American Devin Vargas in Salt Lake City. Parker has a 27-2 pro record.