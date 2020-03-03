The Sky Sport Breakers are set to announce another change in their coaching ranks, with Chanel Pompallier set to be unveiled as the team's newest addition.

Pompallier will join the ranks as an assistant coach, becoming the first female coach in the ANBL, and will begin work alongside director of basketball Dan Shamir and assistant coach Mody Moar in preparing the roster for next season.

Speaking about the change to the coaching staff, Breakers guard Corey Webster said it was a great move for the team.

"She's got a great basketball IQ and knows the game very well and she will bring that," Webster said.

"Obviously she will be there to learn and what a great coaching path to learn from with Dan and Mody there who have an enormous basketball IQ, have coached at the highest levels and have a lot to teach so she will be learning from them and she will just be working hard every day, learning along the way and work hard next to everyone else.

"She just knows the game really well, she's played it her whole life, been around it her whole life, I think the bigger thing for her will be just learning under Dan and Mody and helping out where she can."